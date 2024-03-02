MERR Institute 'sleeping, eating, living' seal pups at the Delaware beaches

The nonprofit Marine Institute of Education, Research and Rehabilitation handled a major influx of seal pups on the Delaware beaches in February.

A juvenile harbor seal was rescued on The Point at Cape Henlopen after being found entangled in gill netting that was gouging its neck Feb. 28. On Feb. 15, a young harp seal was rescued near Faithful Steward Crossing, just north of the Indian River Inlet Bridge. Two juvenile gray seals were rescued Feb. 8 and 10 from Bethany Beach and Cape Henlopen State Park.

The last days of February and the first day of March brought in four more seals, according to Executive Director Suzanne Thurman. She is "sleeping, eating, living seals," she said.

"We normally start getting busy in March, but this year we have been almost inundated," Thurman said when reached by phone.

In recent years, a seal colony has developed off the coast of Lewes. They're mainly gray seals, Thurman said, but there are also some harbor seals. Harp seals have also been seen in the area. Seals don't migrate to Lewes, but come in pursuit of food, according to Thurman.

Why so many seal pups are appearing on Delaware beaches this year is unknown, Thurman said, though she suspects recent high tides likely washed them off the rocks at the colony.

"It's completely normal, but at this time of year, they've just been weaned," she said. "The one we just rescued may have some injuries, maybe some bite wounds."

Don't conjure up images of "Jaws" in your head just yet. Sharks do eat seals, as do orcas, but the seals in the Lewes colony only winter there. There's no reason to expect more sharks in the water during swimming season, Thurman said.

The pups' wounds may also be caused by adult male seals, which are typically aggressive toward them.

There have been so many seal pups showing up on the Delaware beaches needing assistance this year that rehabilitation space is running out, Thurman said, but she deals with it on a case-by-case basis. For example, a seal pup found March 1 will get wound care, hydration and bloodwork at MERR facilities.

"If we can keep them for a few days, maybe something will open up," Thurman said.

If you spot a seal on the beach, keep a distance of at least 150 feet and keep dogs leashed. Boaters should maintain the same distance.

Report any sightings of seals on land to MERR's 24-hour hotline at 302-228-5029. They will evaluate the animal's health and provide rescue or set up watch to ensure it can rest undisturbed.

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on southern Delaware and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught.

