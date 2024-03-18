What to know about the rules for speaking, marching outside of the RNC in Milwaukee

Omar Flores, co-chair of the Coalition to March on the RNC 2024, speaks to the Milwaukee Common Council's Public Works Committee on Monday about a proposed "extraordinary event" ordinance for this summer's Republican National Convention downtown.

The plan for how the public will be able to exercise their First Amendment rights within the "security footprint" of this summer's Republican National Convention received the backing of a Common Council committee Monday after changes were made in response to concerns raised by outside groups.

The vote during a special meeting of the council's Public Works Committee sends the proposed "extraordinary event ordinance" to the full council for a vote Tuesday. Ald. Jonathan Brostoff opposed the ordinance while other members of the committee — Alds. Robert Bauman, Russell Stamper II, JoCasta Zamarripa and Lamont Westmoreland — supported it.

Members of the Coalition to March on the RNC 2024 in a press conference in the City Hall Rotunda said ahead of the meeting that the city was "practically begging for a lawsuit." One of the group's co-chairs also raised concerns directly to council members during the meeting, while the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin also expressed a need for changes.

Here's what to know about the proposed "extraordinary event ordinance":

What does the RNC 'extraordinary event ordinance' do?

The ordinance creates a permit process for using the official speaker's platform and parade route that will be available for speaking and marching within the "security footprint" when the RNC is held in Milwaukee July 15-18.

It suspends the normal process for events that otherwise require a special event permit and creates a new process applicable to the RNC in the preliminary security zone, said Bauman, the committee chairman.

"All other First Amendment rights that otherwise exist still exist under this ordinance," he said. "So, if someone wants to stand on a corner and talk to members of the public, if someone wants to do what they normally do around City Hall — stand outside, stand across the street and express their point of view — this ordinance does not preclude that in any way, shape or form, even inside the security zone."

Where is the 2024 Republican National Convention security footprint?

The preliminary security footprint extends from Cherry Street to the north to West Clybourn Street on the south and from North Water Street on the east to North 9th Street on the west — nearly identical to the security zone that had been expected for the 2020 Democratic National Convention that became largely virtual.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson holds a map showing the security zone that will be in place surrounding the convention site for the Republican National Convention on Wednesday at Milwaukee City Hall.

What spaces will the City of Milwaukee provide within the 2024 Republican National Convention security footprint?

The city will provide an official parade route and speaker's platform within the security footprint.

City officials have not yet specified where those will be located.

The city is working on an agreement to use a county park as the location for the speaker's platform, Mayor's Office Chief of Staff Nick DeSiato said.

The Milwaukee Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service are developing the parade route, he said. It is expected to be released in conjunction with the security zones between two and four weeks before the RNC, though details such as where it will start could be released earlier.

What time slots will permits be available for the parade route and speaker's platform during the 2024 Republican National Convention?

Time slots would be available from July 15 through July 18.

For the parade route, those time slots would generally be available from noon to 7 p.m.

"The appropriate city officials are authorized to not issue registrations during times of peak convention-related traffic in consultation with the Milwaukee Police Department, and to decrease or increase the number of available time slots and time range in response to registration demand," the ordinance states of the parade route.

For the speaker's platform, time slots would be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., though the range could be adjusted to accommodate higher demand.

Registrations would be made available on a first-come, first-served basis but the ordinance also states that "the appropriate city officials may award slots by lottery or in any non-discriminatory manner due to demand."

For what reasons could the city deny a permit for the parade route or the speaker's platform during the RNC?

The ordinance allows the city to deny or revoke any registration for two reasons:

Any false or incomplete statements on the application or violation of any part of the ordinance.

The Department of Public Works commissioner's determination that an applicant or people the applicant represents have "previously engaged in violent or destructive conduct in connection with a previous parade or other public assembly, in violation of any provisions of the Milwaukee Code of Ordinances or any state or federal laws."

The DPW commissioner was swapped in for the police chief in the second bullet point based on concerns raised by the Coalition to March on the RNC 2024. The group opposed putting police in charge of determining who is able to speak, a concern shared by the ACLU in written testimony provided to the Journal Sentinel.

The ordinance also provides an appeal process for permits that are denied or revoked.

What rules would be in place for use of the official parade route for the 2024 Republican National Convention?

Among the rules for use of the official parade route would be a requirement that those who registered show proof of registration and photo identification and that no motorized vehicles or bicycles be used.

What rules would be in place for the speaker's platform for the 2024 Republican National Convention?

Among the rules for use of the speaker's platform are that only city microphones and sound amplification equipment be used.

Where will sign up to use the parade route and speaker's platform during the RNC be located?

Registration to use the parade route and speaker's platform will be available at Milwaukee.gov/RNC.

The city would have 20 days after the ordinance goes into effect to post the speaker's platform and parade registration portal, application, deadlines and directions on its website.

Can I get a special event permit outside the security footprint for the RNC?

The Department of Public Works' special event permits webpage currently includes a notice that the department is not accepting RNC-related applications for special events within an area substantially larger than the RNC's preliminary security zone.

The area is bounded by 20th Street, Greenfield Avenue, North Avenue, and Lake Michigan.

"Instead, in order to provide a safe and orderly opportunity for speakers and protesters as close to the convention as possible, the city anticipates the imminent release of a parade permit and speakers platform registration within sight and sound of the convention," the website states.

What concerns did activists and the ACLU raise about the plan for speaking and marching during the 2024 RNC?

Members of the Coalition to March on the RNC 2024 raised a series of concerns and issued demands to the city.

Omar Flores, co-chair of the coalition, told council members the group wants to be within "sight and sound" of the main RNC venues that include The Fiserv Forum and the Baird Center.

The coalition wants to get a permit and follow city regulations but wants to be close to the event, he said.

He also said the "extra hurdles" to receiving a permit were unnecessary and argued that it would set a dangerous precedent to let police decide who gets to speak and where the parade route would be located.

"Honestly, I trust community members more to decide who is considered to be a hateful speaker who would be credible to incite violence," Flores said.

The group has signed a retainer with the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin for legal representation.

The ACLU in written testimony provided to the Journal Sentinel raised a series of concerns, including about restrictions within the preliminary security footprint, "numerous" aspects left to be decided later and the ability to make last-minute changes.

The group also raised concerns about the original language that had allowed the police chief to revoke permits, saying it violated the First Amendment.

"Since parade and protest organizers cannot always control all people who attend or join their protests, this criterion could result in peaceful organizers who take reasonable measures to ensure that their participants abide by the law (being) rejected for a parade or speaker’s platform permit at the RNC simply because someone was arrested at a prior demonstration," the document states.

Where can I read the full proposed "extraordinary event ordinance" for the 2024 Republican National Convention?

The ordinance can be found on the city's Legistar website.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee moves forward rules for speaking, marching outside of RNC