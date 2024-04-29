What we know about new Lansing area store, restaurant openings, closings in April

The Lansing area gained three new businesses in April and lost a longtime Okemos restaurant.

Among the openings, a longtime LGBTQ+ club in Lansing's Old Town, closed since 2020, has been transformed into an event venue, Lansing's Red Cedar development gained a new pizzeria and a former paint store along East Michigan Avenue is home to a new pet supply store.

Here's a look at what opened and closed around the area in the last month.

Openings

Copper Moon

Lynn Lucas and Matt Schultheiss inside the former Spiral club in Lansing's Old Town. The couple transformed the space into Copper Moon, an event venue.

Where: 1247 Center St., Lansing

The details: A nearly 5,000-square-foot building in Lansing's Old Town was home to Spiral, a beloved LGBTQ+ club, for decades. The club closed four years ago and the property was vacant until Bath couple Lynn Lucas and Matt Schultheiss, who own and operate W.E.D., an event business that handles everything from planning and coordination to decorating and DJ services, decided to transform the space.

Copper Moon, a multi-purpose event venue, hosted its grand opening at the property on Saturday. The inclusive event venue with a bar, prop closet, and courtyard that's available for meetings, celebrations, weddings and other events will be available to book in May. Learn more at "Copper Moon - an event space by W.E.D," on Facebook.

Feeder's Pet Supply

Where: 3030 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing

The details: Previously home to O’Leary Paint, the building is now the area's newest Feeders Pet Supply. It opened in mid-April.

The Kentucky-based pet supply retailer has 52 locations. It sells everything from pet food, bedding, training items, and treats to leashes and collars. Learn more at www.feederspetsupply.com.

HobNob pizza

HobNob Pizza, pictured Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Where: 4910 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing

The details: Lansing's newest pizzeria, HobNob Pizza, opened on April 17 at the Red Cedar development along Michigan Avenue.

The largely carry-out restaurant is the brain-child of Ohio-based chain The Old Bag of Nails Pub. The chain already operates a location of its pub less than half a mile away off Cascade Boulevard.

The pizzeria, which employs six people, has been well received so far, said Tim Miller, the company's vice president of operations.

"It’s been pretty good," he said. "Everyone’s loving the pizzas."

HobNob Pizza offers "Tavern" and "New York-style" pizzas, according to the website. The pizzas have a thin crust with slices cut into squares. The menu also includes Caesar salad and beverages. Learn more at www.hobnobpizza.com.

Closings

Stillwater Grill

The Stillwater Grill in Okemos.

Where: 3544 Meridian Crossings, Okemos

The details: Stillwater Grill closed its doors April 28 after 24 years of business. Kevin Gudejko, president and CEO of Mainstreet Ventures Restaurant Group, which owns the business, said the restaurant struggled to regain the business it had before the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant's lease expired in April. "So that created a deadline," Gudejko said. "We had to make some decisions."

