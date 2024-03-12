What we know about Joseph Russell, suspect killed by police in a Rochester neighborhood

ROCHESTER — An autopsy shows Joseph Russell died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Russell, 36, a suspect in multiple vehicle thefts, was shot and killed by New Hampshire State Police in a residential neighborhood Friday night, according to authorities. State police said Russell, attempting to flee on foot, was taken down by a police dog. Police said he then pulled a gun, leading troopers to fire at him.

The New Hampshire attorney general is investigating.

Michael Garrity, spokesperson for the attorney general, said the investigation into the officer-involved shooting is ongoing, and the identity of the troopers who used deadly force will be disclosed once formal interviews of all involved in the incident occur in the coming days.

"Further information will be provided at that time," said Garrity. "I can tell you that State Police were called in around 8 p.m. on March 8.

Attorney General John M. Formella announced the results of the autopsy completed on Russell.

Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Mitchell Weinberg conducted the autopsy on Russell and determined his cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of death was homicide. Homicide is defined as the killing of one person by another.

Police say Russell's death followed string of car thefts

Hours before Russell died, Rochester police posted on Facebook they were "looking for Joseph Russell, 36, who was a person of interest in a string of motor vehicle thefts in both Rochester and Lebanon, Maine, over the previous two days. Based on witness statements, Russell is believed to be armed and dangerous. Russell is also wanted on unrelated charges."

Rochester police urged residents not to approach Russell.

On Friday, police were notified Russell was spotted driving in Rochester and intercepted him on Route 16 in the area of Gooseberry Circle. Police also learned Russell had a firearm, the AG said. Russell abandoned the vehicle he was driving and fled on foot into the Gooseberry Circle residential area.

Rochester police and New Hampshire State Police troopers entered the residential area and spotted Russell walking between residences, the attorney general said. When Russell spotted law enforcement, he fled again. Law enforcement pursued Russell, issuing several verbal commands to stop and surrender. When he did not comply, a State Police trooper released their K-9 partner to subdue Russell. When the K-9 brought Russell to the ground, law enforcement reported seeing Russell draw a firearm and two state troopers fired at Russell, who died at the scene, according to the attorney general.

No other private citizens and no law enforcement officers were physically injured during the incident. The investigation is being led by the AG and the New Hampshire State Police Major Crimes Unit.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation, according to the attorney general.

Russell had history with police

In 2016, Russell was stopped by Portsmouth police for having the wrong license plate on a car, and it was then discovered that he was wanted on three warrants and he was found to be in possession of heroin, police said.

One warrant from Strafford County alleged Russell committed the crime of armed robbery. A second warrant from Sanford, Maine, alleges he committed a burglary and the third warrant from the New Hampshire state prison system alleges Russell violated parole, according to police reports.

A search of court records produced further incidents involving Russell.

Also in 2016, Rochester police arrested and charged Russell with one felony count of criminal threatening, three misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and one parole violation. He was sentenced to the New Hampshire House of Corrections and ordered to participate in drug court.

In 2017, Russell was arrested in July by South Berwick, Maine, police and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and indicted on the felony charge by York County.

In 2011, Russell was found guilty of two felony charges, armed robbery and burglary in Strafford County Superior Court on a Rochester case.

