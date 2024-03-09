Man shot and killed while fleeing police in Rochester, AG says

ROCHESTER — A suspect in multiple vehicle thefts was shot and killed by New Hampshire State Police in a residential neighborhood Friday night, after attempting flee on foot and being taken down by a police dog, according to authorities.

The New Hampshire attorney general announced an investigation is ongoing into the shooting of Joseph Russell, 36.

On Thursday, Rochester police were looking for Russell in connection with multiple motor vehicle thefts, according to the attorney general.

On Friday, police were notified Russell was spotted driving in Rochester and intercepted him on Route 16 in the area of Gooseberry Circle. Police also learned Russell had a firearm, the AG said. Russell abandoned the vehicle he was driving and fled on foot into the Gooseberry Circle residential area.

Rochester police and New Hampshire State Police troopers entered the residential area and spotted Russell walking in between residences, the attorney general said. When Russell spotted law enforcement, he fled again. Law enforcement pursued Russell, issuing several verbal commands to stop and surrender. When he did not comply, a State Police trooper with a K-9 police dog released their K-9 partner to subdue Russell. When the K-9 brought Russell to the ground, law enforcement reported seeing Russell draw a firearm and two state troopers fired bullets at Russell, who died at the scene, according to the attorney general.

No other private citizens and no law enforcement officers were physically injured during the incident, and there is no threat to the public, the attorney general said. The investigation by the New Hampshire Department of Justice and the New Hampshire State Police Major Crimes Unit into the officer-involved shooting is ongoing. An autopsy for Russell was scheduled for Saturday. Pursuant to protocol, the identity of the two troopers who fired at Russell will not be disclosed until formal interviews have occurred, police said.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation, according to the attorney general.

