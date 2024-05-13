Get to know Friendship Christian valedictorian Riese Huckaby, salutatorian Riley Withers

Friendship Christian School in Lebanon will graduate 58 students in its class of 2024 Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at College Hills Church of Christ in Lebanon.

Here are questions we asked this year's valedictorian and salutatorian.

Valedictorian

Riese Huckaby

College and/or career plans? To attend the University of Tennessee Knoxville and study chemical engineering.

What motivates you to excel in the classroom? "I’ve always been self motivated but also very competitive with my grades."

Who made you better as a high school student and person? "All of my great teachers that have encouraged me and pushed me through the years."

What is one topic or theme you plan to include in your graduation speech? "Memories. Looking back on the good ones and welcoming new ones."

What is your favorite way to get away from the grind? "Hanging out with friends, playing sports, watching TV, and reading."

Favorite restaurant, musical artist and TV show? Taco Bell, Lauren Daigle and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

High School Principal Veronica Bender on Riese: "Riese is such a well-rounded student and a joy to have near. She has risen to the challenge of FCS academics, taking a wide variety of dual-enrollment, AP, honors, and online classes, while also being a high-achieving two-sport athlete, participating in Student Council, and being loved by her teachers and classmates."

Salutatorian

Riley Withers

College and/or career plans? To attend Auburn University's Samuel Ginn College of Engineering and study industrial and systematic engineering.

What motivates you to excel in the classroom? "I have an inner drive to achieve and be the best in the academic field."

Who made you better as a high school student and person? "My parents, who supported me and never pressured me, and my school faculty, especially Christopher Link, who pushed me to my full potential."

What is one topic or theme you plan to include in your graduation speech? "Keeping our friendships close and looking forward to the future."

What is your favorite way to get away from the grind? "When life becomes stressful, I like to travel or take time away from everyone to relax."

Favorite restaurant, musical artist, TV show: Okio Sushi House, SZA and "Friends."

High School Principal Veronica Bender on Riley: "Riley is an incredible young lady who shines at FCS. She is ready to take on the world, and that shows not only in her academic excellence but in her love to travel and in her service to the less fortunate. She is regularly a part of humanitarian projects through our Leadership Through Volunteerism class and our Student Council, and has even traveled to Uganda with FCS Missions to minister to those in need."

