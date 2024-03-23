What to know about former Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider's wife, Lisa Lillien

Former Nickelodeon creator and producer Dan Schneider apologized this month after a new Investigation Discovery docuseries, “Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,” explored the allegedly toxic work environment he helped foster at the children's TV network.

Former Nickelodeon stars and employees allege in the series that Schneider, who helped the network score success by creating shows including “The Amanda Show,” “iCarly" and "Drake & Josh," wrote jokes and scenarios into his programs that were inappropriate for children.Two writers on “The Amanda Show” alleged that Schneider would repeatedly asked female crew members for massages and subject them to sexual jokes.

"Quiet on the Set" also features former "Drake & Josh" and "The Amanda Show" star Drake Bell alleging for the first time that he was abused by convicted child molester Brian Peck, who worked as a dialogue coach at Nickelodeon.

Two other former employees of Nickelodeon have also been convicted of sexual offenses.

Schneider, 58, who’s been credited with discovering Ariana Grande, Amanda Bynes and Jamie Lynn Spears, among other young stars, responded to the allegations in a March 19 video on his YouTube page, saying, he “could see the hurt in some people’s eyes” while watching the docuseries, which made him “feel awful and regretful and sorry.”

Jennette McCurdy, Lisa Lillien, Dan Schneider, Ariana Grande (Brandon Clark / AP)

Schneider apologized for asking for female employees for massages and said if Nickelodeon is uncomfortable any jokes in his programs, the network should cut them out.

“If I could go back I would get it done in different ways. I’d just be nicer as often as possible and listen more to the people on my team and I would do everything that I could to make sure that everyone had a good experience,” added Schneider, who parted ways with Nickelodeon in 2018 amid complaints of abusive behavior by his staff members, Deadline reported at the time.

The former actor, who shot to fame in the 1980s sitcom “Head of the Class,” met Lisa Lillien, his wife of more than two decades, while both were working at Nickelodeon in the 1990s, according to The New York Times.

The couple married in 2002, according to IMDB.com.

Lillien later founded the food brand Hungry Girl. The bestselling cookbook author also hosted her own popular cooking show on the Food Network.

Read on to learn about Dan Schneider's wife, Lisa Lillien.

Lisa Lillien was once Nickelodeon's head of digital content

Lisa Lillien met Dan Schneider while both were working at Nickelodeon in the 1990s.

Lillien was the network's head of digital content at the time, according to The New York Times, while Schneider, who the Times once called “the Normal Lear of children’s television,” was working as a writer and producer.

She has a degree in communications from the University of Albany

Lillien earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Albany in 1987, according to the school's website.

After graduation she became the editor-in-chief at Tutti Frutti magazine, reported the school. She later became an executive producer for Nick at Nite/TV Land Online and served as VP for New Media at Telepictures Productions, Warner Brothers Corporation.

She launched her Hungry Girl empire in 2004

Lillien, who grew up on Long Island, New York, used the marketing savvy she relied on at Nickelodeon to launch her Hungry Girl brand online in 2004.

Hungry Girl began as free daily e-mail subscription service about preparing healthier versions of mainstream dishes and snacks, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Over the past two decades, she grew the brand into an empire, publishing more than a dozen bestselling “Hungry Girl” cookbooks.

Speaking to Metro in 2011, Lillien said finds the inspiration to create her signature swaps for high-calorie snacks everywhere.

"(A) lot of times I’ll just be driving by Carl’s Jr. And one time, I drove by and I saw that they had this big Cap’n Crunch shake sign in the window, and I’m like 'What the?' I was like, 'Who on earth is making up a shake out of Cap’n Crunch and ice cream?' It had, like 900 calories," she recalled. "And then sure enough that day at the Hungry Girl headquarters, I was re-creating it, and I think it has like 140 calories."

"Fast food, commercials, TV shows, and from subscribers and just things that I see on menus — that’s where all the inspiration comes from," she added.

Lillien hosted her own 'Hungry Girl' cooking show on The Food Network

iCarly's Miranda Cosgrove and I made Spaghetti Tacos in the HG kitchen yesterday! Tune in next season to see. Weeee! Posted by Hungry Girl on Saturday, June 4, 2011

In 2011, Lillien parlayed her online and publishing success into her own “Hungry Girl” cooking show. The program debuted on the Cooking Channel and later moved to The Food Network.

One episode of the show featured Lillien in the kitchen with Miranda Cosgrove, the star of her husband's Nickelodeon series "iCarly."

In 2011, Lillien told Metro she was excited to be a Food Network host.

"It’s still surreal to turn on the TV and see Rachael Ray’s show and then my show and then Guy (Fieri)— it’s bizarre for me. That’s just weird, because I love those guys.

"I watch Food Network all the time. It is on 24/7 and I’m always TIVO-ing it. That’s what I watch when I’m on the treadmill exercising," she added.

