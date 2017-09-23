What you need to know about the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the London Game

The Ravens are the pride and joy of Baltimore nowadays, but they're actually the city's second pro football team.

Maryland's biggest city was once home to the Colts before that franchise relocated to Indianapolis in 1984. The area was left without a team for 12 years until the Cleveland Browns relocated and rebranded as the Ravens.

The Ravens mascot, which was voted on by local fans, is inspired by the poetry of Edgar Allan Poe, one of the city's most famous historical residents. Quoth the raven, "Are you ready for some football?"

Baltimore has two Super Bowl titles to boast over its opponent this Sunday. The Ravens won both Super Bowls XXXV and XLVII to culminate the 2000 and 2012 seasons, respectively. Since 2000, Baltimore has made the playoffs 10 times, with quarterback Joe Flacco winning more playoff games than any other current quarterback aside from Tom Brady.

Take a look through the history of the Baltimore Ravens:



The Ravens also seem to be in the habit of creating legends. In the team's first-ever NFL Draft in 1996, Baltimore took Ray Lewis and Jonathan Ogden, the latter of whom is already in the NFL Hall of Fame. Ray Lewis will become eligible for enshrinement in 2018.

Though this is the franchise's first trip to London, one of the team's stars is sure to feel at home this weekend. Jermaine Eluemunor, an offensive tackle, grew up in the London suburb of Chalk Farm.

The Ravens are set to face off against the Jaguars at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday, September 24, with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET.