‘I have to knife her’: Stow man held without bail in connection with his teenage girlfriend’s death

A Massachusetts man was held without bail Monday in connection with his 17-year-old girlfriend’s death last week.

Shane Curry, 20, of Stow, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and assault and battery on a family or household member, according to court documents. These charges are in connection with the death of 17-year-old Naveah Goddard.

On April 5 Stow Police responded to a home on Great Road for a well-being check around 4:30 p.m. Investigators say Curry’s mother called police for the wellbeing check after two days of unsuccessfully trying to see him for herself.

The Middlesex County District Attorney’s office said when officers got to the home, Curry stopped them from coming inside for nearly two hours.

When police finally entered the home, they found Goddard dead inside their room and officers arrested Curry at the scene, the district attorney’s office said.

Officials say Curry told police they were having an argument and he wanted his girlfriend to talk to him about her cheating and addiction. Court documents say Curry allegedly admitted to stabbing Goddard with a sword several times.

“The bruises aren’t working...hitting her that’s not working, so ok, I have to knife her, so I do,” Curry stated to the police.

Police say they recovered a sword in the bedroom where he said it would be.

Court paperwork says Curry has a history of mental illness and is known to police. Curry was previously involved in a domestic incident in 2023 involving his mother.

Authorities are investigating Goddard’s death and an autopsy is scheduled to determine her cause and manner of death.

Curry’s detention hearing is scheduled for April 17.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

