Kittery man charged in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots, spotted as he viewed Northern lights

KITTERY, Maine — A Kittery resident has been charged for his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol. His arrest came last weekend, after York police spotted him trying to observe the Northern lights, according to court records.

Lincoln Deming, 44, is charged with a felony count of civil disorder and five misdemeanors, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Washington. Deming is among more than 1,400 pro-Donald Trump protesters charged in connection with the Jan. 6 invasion of the Capitol. Hundreds have been convicted and sentenced to prison.

Lincoln Deming, a 44-year-old Kittery, Maine resident, has been charged with several federal counts for his alleged actions in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Surveillance images provided in Deming's charging documents allegedly show him outside and inside of the U.S. Capitol on the day that U.S. Congress members convened to tally and certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The misdemeanor charges Deming faces are entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; entering and remaining in the Gallery of Congress; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, picketing, or demonstrating in a Capitol building.

FBI agent describes Deming's alleged actions on Jan. 6 at Capitol

A criminal complaint in Deming’s case was filed by an FBI special agent, whose name was redacted from the court document, on April 11. The agent alleges Deming was located on the West Plaza of the U.S. Capitol during the early afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, while wearing a gas mask and sunglasses.

“Video shows Deming pulling on a bike rack barricade in an apparent attempt to infiltrate the police line and allow rioters to overtake the West Plaza,” the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release. “He fell while apparently using his body weight to pull on the barrier. Body-worn camera footage shows Deming re-approached the police line. At approximately 2:07 p.m., Deming threw an object toward officers on the West Plaza. Deming left the West Plaza and made his way up a set of stairs to the Upper West Terrace at approximately 2:18 p.m.”

Deming was allegedly inside the U.S. capitol for 33 minutes, where he allegedly took photographs, entered the U.S. Senate Gallery and attempted to open the Dome Bulfinch Door and other locked rooms, the criminal complaint reads.

The Kittery resident allegedly entered the U.S. Capitol at 2:23 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021 and exited around 2:56 p.m., the charging documents state.

The FBI agent who wrote the criminal complaint describes making contact with Deming at a job site in Hampton, New Hampshire in August 2022 and interviewing him.

“He responded that he had ‘nothing to hide,’” the agent wrote of Deming. “The interview ended shortly afterwards when Deming said he would like to find an attorney. The contact lasted approximately five minutes.”

Images attached to the criminal complaint in Deming’s case allegedly show him at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 wearing a red T-shirt with a blue long-sleeve shirt underneath, gloves, a red scarf, sunglasses, at times donning a red knit hat with “Trump” on it.

Deming arrested after he's seen viewing Northern lights

Officer Lucas Menezes of the York Police Department was patrolling the area of Spur Road just before 2 a.m. last Saturday when he saw a white 2010 Ford F-150 truck parked on the side of the road, court records state. Deming was identified as the operator of the vehicle.

“The operator advised that he stopped to watch the sky, due to the solar storm,” Menezes’ narrative of the arrest states. “As the vehicle was parked on the side of the road, and was not affecting traffic, I cleared the scene."

But then things changed. "York dispatch advised that the registered owner of the vehicle had an active extraditable warrant from the FBI," Menezes wrote, adding the description matched Deming.

Menezes then located Deming’s car near the Best Western Hotel on Route 1, advised the Kittery resident he had an active extraditable warrant and transported him to Cumberland County Jail at 3:21 a.m.

Deming released with conditions

In his initial federal court appearance Monday, Deming agreed to an unsecured bond of $10,000 if he breaks the conditions of his release as set by U.S Magistrate Judge Karen Frink Wolf.

Wolf ordered Deming not to travel to Washington D.C. unless for legal proceedings or attorney meetings that were pre-approved by his probation officer as conditions of his release. Deming is required not to possess a firearm, weapon or other destructive device.

Deming is scheduled for a hearing May 23 at 12:30 p.m. before D.C. District Court Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey via video teleconference.

Maine federal public defender David Beneman, Deming’s attorney, declined to comment, stating the case is pending.

