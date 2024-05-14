Kyle Hendrickson sentenced for Portsmouth school shooting threat: Details here

CONCORD — Kyle Hendrickson was sentenced Tuesday to 37 months in prison for a threatening to "shoot up" Portsmouth High School last year in a Snapchat video recorded on school grounds.

Hendrickson, 26, of Berwick, Maine, appeared in U.S. District Court of New Hampshire. He had pleaded guilty in November to charges of interstate threatening communications and possessing a firearm in a school zone, though he and his attorney argued he never intended to carry out a shooting.

Kyle Hendrickson was arrested in Portland, Maine, Thursday, April 13, 2023, and charged in connection with a school shooting threat at Portsmouth High School in New Hampshire.

Judge Samantha Elliott issues the sentence: 31 months for the threatening communications charge and 6 months for the firearm charge. The judge also recommended mental health and substance use programs while in prison.

Hendrickson spoke, offering his "deepest apologies" for his actions, adding, "It was never my intent to hurt anyone."

Jane Young, U.S. attorney for New Hampshire, said, "There's nothing joking about the defendant's conduct that day." She noted police, rescue personnel, federal agencies and more responded, school was canceled and "families were terrorized."

A restitution hearing was scheduled for Aug. 12 at 3 p.m.

The prosecution had asked for a four-year prison sentence, with three years of supervision. The defense, who argued Hendrickson never intended to actually carry out the shooting asked for a lesser sentence.

Details of shooting threat at Portsmouth High School

Still shots of the Snapchat video allegedly made by Kyle Hendrickson, threatening to shoot up Portsmouth High School.

On April 12, 2023, Hendrickson took a Snapchat video outside of Portsmouth High School brandishing a Smith & Wesson SD40 VE handgun, which he pointed at the passenger next to him. The video was taken with the Portsmouth High School sign in the background and a text overlay reading “imma gonna shoot up the school.” The day of his arrest, Hendrickson allegedly admitted to police in Portland, Maine, he had disposed of the gun seen in the video behind a hotel in Freeport, Maine.

Prosecutors had urged the court to “protect the public from further crimes of the defendant” and cited the emotional toll a manhunt to find Hendrickson following the threat had on the Portsmouth community.

Hendrickson’s attorney, Murdoch Walker II, filed a sentencing memorandum indicating Hendrickson was dropping off his mother at the school on April 12, 2023, then filmed the video.

“While he did possess a firearm at the school property, the circumstances surrounding that moment, when read as a whole, suggest no intent to carry out a threat,” Hendrickson’s sentencing memorandum states. “Specifically, he stated that the video was nothing but a joke (although a terrible one), and that he would never carry out the threat since his relative attended that school.”

Walker argued a lighter sentence should be imposed because Hendrickson grew up with parents who battled substance abuse, and he faced the same challenges, beginning in his teenage years.

Hendrickson completed drug abuse treatment at the Strafford County jail last year, the motion adds. Attached to the sentencing memorandum are character statements on Hendrickson’s behalf, written by his mother, fiancée, friends and other relatives.

Snapchat notified the FBI about the video when it was posted, and the agency alerted Portsmouth police. The city police department and school district decided to close all Portsmouth schools on April 13 while Hendrickson was still at large. He was apprehended by authorities later that day in Portland.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for his 2014 Ford Explorer and said they seized an AR-15 rifle, a shotgun, camouflage body armor, a handgun holster, a red-dot sight and several rounds of ammunition in the vehicle.

The two charges Hendrickson faces each carry a maximum prison term of five years, three years of supervised release and upwards of a $250,000 fine.

Hendrickson has remained in custody since his April 2023 arrest. His case has been prosecuted by Charles Rombeau, assistant U.S. attorney for New Hampshire.

Reporting by Ian Lenahan is used in this report. This story will be updated

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Kyle Hendrickson sentenced for Portsmouth school shooting threat