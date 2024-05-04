Kitten saved from danger by Bristol, Va. police finds forever home

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A kitten in a dangerous situation was saved by Bristol, Virginia first responders on Friday before finding its forever home.

A social media post by the Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) said citizens located a kitten stuck in the undercarriage of a vehicle in the parking lot of the Pal’s on Lee Highway. Those individuals were able to free the kitten, but afterward, it ran away to a creekbed and hid under large rocks, according to the post.

BVPD Animal Control Officer Larry Boardwine responded to the scene to help, and he was soon joined by more BVPD officers and even firefighters with Bristol, Va. Fire Department’s Station 3.













“After much teamwork from all of these helpers, the kitten was safely rescued and offered a home, where it has been settled in and named ‘River’,” the post states.









Photos provided by the BVPD show responders rescuing River, as well as a bonus photo of the kitten snuggled into its new home.

