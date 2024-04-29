Kitten gets trapped below sidewalk — then California rescuers crack open a can of tuna

When multiple attempts to rescue a trapped kitten failed, a group of California residents took to knocking on a fire station door.

The group found “the tiny thing” trapped below a Santa Ana sidewalk Sunday, April 28, the Orange County Fire Authority said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

After firefighters arrived, it took a bit of creativity to rescue the kitten.

In a video posted by rescuers on X, meowing is heard as the kitten sits beside a filing box, which has a rope tied to the handle.

A rescuer’s hands hover over the rope, ready to lift the box in the event the kitten wanders in.

“Come on, baby,” a woman can be heard saying in the video.

Rescuers said “with some ingenuity, technical skills, a box, can of tuna, and a meow sound video from YouTube, they were able to rescue the feline.” Photo from Orange County Fire Authority

The kitten was OK and already has a foster home. Photo from Orange County Fire Authority

The kitten, which was OK, is now at a foster home, rescuers said.

Santa Ana is about a 33-mile drive southeast from Los Angeles.

