A Kitsap program ready to help graduates launch a career

Housing affordability is a hot button topic, and rightfully so. There are several sides to consider when examining the issue, such as cost, regulations, environmental concerns, and more.

But in all of the discussions that take place, one glaring issue is rarely brought up. The essential workforce that literally builds our communities is aging. Workers are leaving the trades at a rate much faster than they can be replaced. Skilled trades workers of today are worth every single penny because there is just not enough of them to go around.

How do we, as a community, solve this? "We" is used very intentionally, as society often overlooks the importance of the trades. High schoolers of today are routinely told to pursue a college education after graduating. This is a perfectly legitimate path that does lead to success for some. However, there are many high school graduates who are lost and do not believe that college is the right fit for them. Too many of these individuals are left without legitimate career options.

High schools, and the counselors within, should be encouraging the pursuit of a career in the trades. The trades can offer an excellent, sustainable, and fulfilling career option for those willing to put in the hours it takes. It won’t always be pretty, and it will never be easy, but our society needs people to build our homes, paint our buildings, work on our plumbing, install our heating, make sure our wiring is done correctly, and so much more.

Ian Harkins

The Kitsap Building Association offers a truly unique solution that works to address this problem. The Builder Grant Program is a program dedicated to getting young adults initiated into the trades. We accept applications from anyone aged 18-25, sit them down for a panel interview consisting of our members, and then, if they do well in the interview, attempt to place them with a mentor company that focuses on the trade they are interested in pursuing. The placement consists of a six-week, fully paid internship that gives them the chance to learn a trade first-hand. The intern will also receive a $250 check on their first day for tools and clothes needed for the job, as well as an additional $250 check on their last day. The Kitsap Building Association will also help the company who decides to take on the intern by supplementing their hourly wage by $5 an hour, up to $1,200.

After the six weeks is up, the program has seen an over 90% success rate of the that intern staying on full time with the mentor company. There are several success stories, such as Veronica with Nexus Electric. Veronica started as an entry-level apprentice electrician and now, almost 5 years later, is nearing journeyman status and will be running her own crew. There are several more stories like Veronica’s, and this wonderful program truly is working to address the crisis of our aging workforce.

In 2023, the program continued its success. The program had 62 applicants, with 42 passing the interview process. 38 were placed into internships, and 32 made it all the way through and are still employed to this day. These 32 have transitioned to full-time employment with the company they were originally placed with. That is 32 more electricians, plumbers, painters, and others working full time in much needed trades. This is, by far, the most successful construction workforce development program in the State of Washington, and we encourage all young adults to apply.

Ian Harkins is the Government Affairs Director for the Kitsap Building Association. The Kitsap Building Association is an association of builders, subcontractors and related service providers representing the home building industry, its members and its consumers.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Builder Grant Program offers training, pay to launch career in trades