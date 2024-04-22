Kissimmee woman hits, kills pedestrian walking along SR-535, troopers say

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Orange County.

The crash happened around 11:07 p.m. Sunday on SR-535 near LBV Factory Stores Drive.

Troopers said a 20-year-old Kissimmee woman hit a killed a 44-year-old Lakeland man in the area.

The woman was driving southbound on SR-535 when she veered into an unpaved shoulder and hit the man who was walking on the side of the roadway, according to a report.

Investigators said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

