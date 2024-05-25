Kings Island offering free admission for military members over Memorial Day weekend

Members of the U.S. military and veterans are able to get into Kings Island for free this Memorial Day weekend.

The promotion, which started on Friday, runs through Monday, May 27, and is aimed at thanking military members for their service.

The following can receive a free ticket for this weekend:

Active U.S. Military

Retired U.S. Military

Veterans

Reserves

National Guard

To get a free ticket, you have to present a valid U.S. Military ID at the front gate turnstiles.

Military members can also save up to $45 online when buying tickets for up to six people.

“This is our small way to say thank you for your service!” Kings Island officials shared on their website.



