TechCrunch

Pour one out for CodeWhisperer, Amazon's AI-powered assistive coding tool. CodeWhisperer is now Q Developer, a part of Amazon's Q family of business-oriented generative AI chatbots that also extends to the newly-announced Q Business. Available through AWS, Q Developer helps with some of the tasks developers do in the course of their daily work, like debugging and upgrading apps, troubleshooting, and performing security scans -- much like CodeWhisperer did.