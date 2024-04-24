'Kind and Caring' 17-Year-Old Vanished More than a Year Ago. A Suspect Was Just Arrested in His Case

Jackson Yearby had been missing since February 2023

Stillwater Police Department Teedeenae "Jackson" Yearby

Teedeenae "Jackson" Yearby, 17, was first reported missing in February 2023

Quinlan Phipps, 19, was arrested in Stillwater, Okla., on a charge of first-degree murder

Human remains that police believe belong to Yearby were found on Tuesday, April 23

One year after an Oklahoma teen went missing, a 19-year-old has been charged with murder in his case.

Teedeenae “Jackson” Yearby was first reported missing in February 2023, the Stillwater Police Department says. On Wednesday, April 17, police say they arrested Quinlan Phipps and charged him with first-degree murder.

A week after Phipps was arrested, Stillwater police say they found human remains that are believed to be Yearby’s, though they have not yet been formally identified.

Police have not said what the relationship between Phipps and Yearby was, if any.

It is not immediately clear if Phipps has retained an attorney or appeared in court. He is in custody in Payne County jail, according to jail records.

Payne County Sheriff's Office Quinlan Phipps

“Why would you take somebody so kind and so caring who had the entire world in his hands, who could have done so many good things and you just ripped that from him,” Yearby’s friend Aspen Lawton told KFOR.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In a Facebook post from February 2023, Yearby’s mother, Shema Lincoln, says he had moved in with his friends the previous November and would typically call her once a week to check in.

Yearby was associated with the Seminole, Muscogee and Choctaw tribes.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.