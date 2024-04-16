Kim Reynolds got her revenge on public education, at the expense of vital teacher training

What if your beloved Hawkeye or Cyclone team decided to phase out the weight room and reduce the coaching staff by two-thirds? Most fans would find those reductions stupid because our players would suffer a tremendous loss of competitive advantage. We know that athletes, as well as other humans, need good coaching and feedback to improve their skills and it would take many years to rebuild those support systems if they were decimated.

Whether you know it or not, Iowa’s governor and Legislature just delivered that kind of blow to the support system for Iowa’ teachers and principals. You might not have thought it was a big deal when the legislation that greatly reduced the effectiveness of Iowa’s Area Education Agencies passed last month.

Maybe you thought that teachers who graduated from a college program for teachers were “good to go” for their next 40 years.

That is not the case. Why? Teaching involves sets of skills, not just subject-area knowledge. (If an eighth-grade math teacher doesn’t succeed, it’s not because he hasn’t mastered the mathematics, it’s because he has not acquired the skills to teach adolescents.) There is not enough time in a college teacher preparation program to acquire and to practice all the needed skills.

Because teaching has traditionally been a low-paying profession, it would not make economic sense to have a medical-school-type preparation where three-fourths of a medical student’s time is spent in a clinical setting, typically in a hospital or clinic, with supervised experiences in the environment where they will practice. Prospective teachers get a few weeks of very loosely supervised student teaching, and they get their license. There are “teaching hospitals” for new medical practitioners. There are very, very few “teaching high schools” where candidate teachers can practice with coaching.

Schools count on access to continued teacher training for necessary skill refinement and for training on better practices such as the “science of reading,” better ways to help little kids learn math, how to best use new emerging instructional technology, and other things that could not have been part of their initial training. Good teachers want to get better at helping kids learn, but the research is clear that they need access to the training that includes time for practice with coaching and feedback.

Online training, videos and magazines wouldn’t suffice for our favorite athletes, and those measures can’t be relied on to improve teaching skills across Iowa’s classrooms. Both the athletes and the teachers deserve real coaching with feedback. With the right kind of developmental support average teachers can become really good and good teachers can become great teachers. With the right support, more teachers become more effective with more kids, and everybody wins.

Why is the new AEA legislation a problem? When the governor and the Legislature passed the 2024 Area Education Agency legislation, it takes the funding from instructional services and technology in AEAs and gives it to school districts to spend however they choose. While many districts will still use the funds to purchase training from AEAs for the first few years, that commitment won’t last through difficult budget times, which are coming soon.

When times get tough and money gets tight, superintendents and school boards will have to save dollars by choosing between increasing class sizes or by reducing teacher training. Keeping classes smaller will win. School districts, even the big ones, don’t have the capacity for continuing teacher development without AEAs. Eventually, the teachers will suffer and so will the kids. A support system for teachers that got better and more consistent over 50 years will largely fade away.

If anyone writes the history of this decline, it will start with a governor who paid for a phony study to find a way to attack and decimate a part of the public education system that most people did not fully understand. She did it in retribution for public education’s earlier resistance to her efforts to provide public money to private schools.

She got even, but generations of kids will pay the price.

Ted Stilwill

Ted Stilwill served as director of the Iowa Department of Education from 1995 to 2004. He was a teacher and administrator in the Council Bluffs schools beginning in 1971.

