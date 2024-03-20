Kim, Murphy add to Democratic endorsement totals

MOORESTOWN — U.S. Rep. Andy Kim has picked up his eighth and ninth county party primary election endorsements in his campaign to replace fellow Democrat Robert Menendez in the U.S. Senate.

His rival Tammy Murphy picked up one endorsement in weekend voting by county organizations.

Morris County Democrats endorsed Kim on Saturday by a 457-57 vote margin over Murphy, wife of Gov. Phil Murphy.

On Sunday, Atlantic County Democrats favored Kim over Murphy by a 156-54 vote margin.

His campaign stressed that both convention outcomes came via secret balloting, a format that has afforded Kim endorsements in all but the Bergen County convention.

Kim, who represents the 3rd Congressional District, before this weekend already had collected party endorsements from seven counties — Burlington, Hunterdon, Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean, Sussex, and Warren.

Andy Kim speaks with supporters outside the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Hall, Local 164, where the Bergen County Democratic Party Convention is being held, Monday, March 4, 2024, in Paramus

Meanwhile, Murphy added an endorsement on Saturday from Camden County's Democratic organization.

She previously had endorsements from five counties — Bergen, Middlesex, Passaic, Somerset, and Union.

The Bergen endorsement was by secret ballot, with Murphy getting 64 percent of the vote.

Primary Election Day this year is June 4.

Tammy Murphy speaks with supporters outside the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Hall, Local 164, where the Bergen County Democratic Party Convention is being held, Monday, March 4, 2024, in Paramus

