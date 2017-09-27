Killer Clown Who Shot Future Husband's Wife Is Identified 27 Years Later: Cops

An arrest has been made in a bizarre murder mystery 27 years in the making.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a woman was detained this week for allegedly shooting a woman who, at the time, was married to the man who would eventually become the suspect's husband.

And cops say the suspect, 54-year-old Sheila Keen Warren, was dressed as a clown when she did it.

Warren, 54, was arrested in Virginia Tuesday in the 1990 fatal shooting of 40-year-old Marlene Warren.

Keen married Marlene Warren's widower, Michael Warren, in 2002. Palm Beach County deputies reopened the case in 2014 and conducted a new DNA analysis.

According to Bob Ferrell, an official with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at the time, the killer arrived to the victim's door dressed in a wig and bulb nose while carrying balloons.

"This is the strangest thing I've seen in all my 19 years in law enforcement," Ferrell told the Sun-Sentinel. "As she went to take the flowers and balloons, the clown shot her. As far as I know, nothing was said."

Marlene was shot in the face at point-blank range.

Fast forward to today and the Florida officials appear to have gained a little more perspective.

"Any murder's horrific. It doesn't matter whether you're wearing a clown costume or not," Palm Beach County Sheriff's Sgt. Richard McAfee told reporters this week.

Warren is scheduled to be arraigned in Virginia Wednesday afternoon.

