Kick off Dogwood Trails fun with March Chamber Connection

Mar. 18—Lots of exciting activities are happening in town this week as we kick off the three-week celebration of Dogwood Trails, including the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce's monthly Chamber Connection.

"We are excited for another Chamber Connection and opportunity to help community members and business owners network and learn more about local businesses and organizations," said Chamber Executive Director Angela Howell-Fields.

Held on the third Thursday of the month, the Chamber Connection typically showcases three area businesses or organizations, each hosting a reception at various times during the day. The monthly event provides a unique opportunity for area businesses and individuals to meet and network while learning about chamber business members and their services.

"Bring your business cards to share, as well as any promotional information you want the public to know, and mingle at one, two or all three stops," said Anja Cline, Member Support Services for the Chamber.

The first stop for March's Chamber Connection will be from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday at the Palestine Senior Activity Center and Meals on Wheels, 200 N. Church Street.

"Take a tour and learn more about the Palestine Senior Citizen Center and the Meals on Wheels program," Cline said.

"They will show us the many umbrellas of the organization and all the programs and opportunities those hold," Howell-Fields said.

Century 21 Gold Award Realty, 324 E. Palestine Avenue, is the second stop, being held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"Learn more about this business and make some lasting connections with other business owners," Cline said.

The final stop is a visit with the Dogwood Arts Council from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Redlands Hotel, 400 N. Queen Street.

"Come out and learn more about art in Palestine, as well as the Council's upcoming VIP Art event being held Friday, March 22 and enjoy delicious food from Queen St Grille," Cline said.

"This is the perfect opportunity to learn about their organization and the wonderful event they host to kick off Dogwood Festival weekend," said Howell-Fields.

According to Cline there will be two to three giveaways at each location and one grand prize will go to a person who attends all three stops.

The Chamber Connection was established in 2023 to replace the former 'Breakfast, Brew and Business' and 'Lunch Bunch' events in hopes of providing more opportunities for businesses and residents to participate each month.

"Make sure to stop by one, or all three stops," Howell-Fields said. "Can't make it this month? Mark your calendar for Thursday, April 18 for next month's Chamber Connection."