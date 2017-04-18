KFC Is Dropping A New Sandwich You NEED To Try

From Delish

Last month we watched as fast food fans lost their minds after Wendy's quietly pulled its spicy chicken nuggets from its menu. How could the brand be so cruel?! Well, with near perfect timing, KFC is swooping in to pick you up and dust you off - by debuting a new spicy chicken sandwich.

We got a first look at this new number - called The Zinger - at a custom KFC food truck in New York's Union Square, where the brand was doling out free sandwiches to passersby to promote the launch. According to KFC's head chef Bob Das, it originally hails from the brand's outposts in Trinidad and Tobago, where it quickly became the best-selling menu item worldwide.

View photos Photo credit: Rheanna O'Neil Bellomo More

So what makes this sandwich so special? Before getting breaded and fried in the colonel's famous 11 herbs and spices, the chicken is marinated in cayenne pepper for a little kick. But it's not an unmanageable heat at all. For those afraid of spice, you should take a gamble on this. The pepper gives it more flavor than bite. Plus, there's plenty of mayo and lettuce to quell any fire you might feel.

If you're dying to get your hands on one of these but don't live near New York, don't worry: The Zinger will be available at KFC locations nationwide on April 24.

Follow Delish on Instagram.

You Might Also Like