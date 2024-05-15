Key witness in Karen Read murder trial breaks down on stand during Day 12 of testimony

Wednesday marked a pivotal moment in the ongoing Karen Read murder trial. A witness testified that she and her family have been targeted and harassed by supporters of Read.

It was the first time tears have been shed in the ongoing trial

Read, 44, of Mansfield, is facing charges including second-degree murder in the death of O’Keefe, who was her boyfriend at the time. She has pleaded not guilty.

Karen Read murder trial: A guide to the key players you need to know

Karen Read chats with her defense attorney at her murder trial in Dedham Superior Court on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Read, 44, of Mansfield, faces several charges including second degree murder in the death of her boyfriend Boston police officer John O’Keefe, 46, in 2022. (Stuart Cahill/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)

Colin Albert, a key witness Read’s defense team said had a motive to attack O’Keefe, took the stand Wednesday afternoon. He was a teenager when O’Keefe was killed in January 2022.

The prosecution says Colin Albert has absolutely no involvement and had already left 34 Fairview Road in Canton before O’Keefe arrived. The defense disputes that claim.

“I’m going home my mom wants me home bye,” Colin Albert said on the stand.

On Day 12 of witness testimony Colin Albert, a college student, describes leaving a birthday party at his cousin’s house at 34 Fairview Road.

“At 12:10 Alli wrote ‘here’ and at 12:10 I wrote kk,” said Colin Albert.

Prosecutor Adam Lally displayed text messages between Colin Albert and his relative Alli McCabe showing the pickup occurred at 12:10 a.m. before O’Keefe arrived in Read’s SUV.

“Colin was drinking and needed a ride,” said Allison McCabe, the daughter of Matthew and Jennifer McCabe also took the stand.

Defense attorney David Yannetti suggests the timestamps on the text have been changed.

“It’s so easy to doctor the times of the texts messages,” said Yannetti.

The defense has accused Colin Albert and others of attacking O’Keefe inside the home at 34 Fairview.

Alli McCabe broke down defending Colin and her family.

“Just like a lot of harassment,” said Alli McCabe on the stand.

The defense has also suggested that O’Keefe was attacked by a dog that lived in the home at 34 Fairview. But a veterinary scientist at UC Davis testified she found no evidence of that from swabs of his clothing.

“There was absolutely no K9 DNA,” Teri Kun told the jury.

Ryan Nagel, Julie’s brother, his girlfriend, Heather Maxon, and his best friend Ricky D’Antuono, all testified after Kun.

Heather Maxon was one of three people who said she saw Read’s SUV pull up and sit with the engine running and brake lights on.

Heather Maxon

The defense says they will wait until Thursday to cross Colin Albert.

PLAY-BY-PLAY FROM DAY 12 OF TESTIMONY:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW