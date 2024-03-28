Key Bridge divers face 'lethal' hazards, 'razor sharp' steel in search for workers' bodies

WASHINGTON — The twisted metal of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, strewn across the grounded cargo ship Dali and the surrounding waters of Baltimore harbor, presents a "lethal" hazard to divers clearing the channel and searching for bodies, the commander of the Army Corps of Engineers told USA TODAY.

"This is very complex," Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon said Thursday. "So, look, we say the vision in the Army Corps of Engineers is to engineer solutions for our nation's toughest challenges. This is certainly one of 'em."

The bridge collapsed Tuesday morning when the Dali, a commercial vessel laden with metal shipping containers, smashed into a pier supporting the structure. The crash killed six construction workers patching potholes, and crews have yet to find four of their bodies. In all, 3,600 feet of steel bridge supports, 50-feet tall, plunged into the channel.

“The challenge that we have right now is that there is an incredibly heavy structure across that 700-foot channel,” Spellmon said. “Part of it's draped across the ship that's submerged in mud and lodged there. Working underwater is certainly a challenge."

"Going down five stories deep where there's no light is certainly a challenge for our divers. There are edges on much of this metal that is broken and snapped, that is razor sharp. That is lethal, can be lethal, to a diver and certainly incredibly damaging to their equipment.”

The collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge lies on top of the container ship Dali in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 27, 2024. Authorities in Baltimore were set to focus on expanding recovery efforts on March 27 after the cargo ship slammed into the bridge, causing it to collapse and leaving six people presumed dead. All six were members of a construction crew repairing potholes on the bridge when the structure fell into the Patapsco River at around 1:30 am on March 26.

A small portion of that metal remains visible and rests on the deck of the Dali. Spellmon talked about the enormity of the challenge, whose cost and timeline to complete are unknown.

“We estimate that piece weighs upwards of 4,000 tons,” Spellmon said. “We've got one of the largest cranes in the country coming here tonight that can pick up a thousand tons. So, we're at least going to have to cut that thing into four pieces to do it.”

Spellmon’s engineers and contractors are charged with clearing the federal portion of the waterway, a 700-foot wide, 50-foot deep channel.

Thursday afternoon, engineers and the builders of the bridge, which dates to 1977, pored over its designs, member-by-member, to determine how much each piece weighs. They must predict how the metal will respond to being cut up and hauled out.

BALTIMORE (March 27, 2024) — NTSB investigators on the bridge of the cargo vessel Dali, which struck and collapsed the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2024.

“We're going to do all of this on paper, piece by piece, before we put anybody at risk or we put machinery to work, Spellmon said.

The next challenge will be removing concrete with twisted reinforcing bars that has sunk to the bottom. None of the debris can be allowed to stay, Spellmon said.

The belly of the Dali, fully laden with cargo, reached a depth of 48 feet, Spellmon said.

“We can't leave any concrete, any pieces of containers, any reinforcing bar,” he said. “It's got to be a complete clean bottom for safe transit of vessels.”

Spellmon estimated it would be days before the analysis was complete, and the first parts of the span will be cut and removed from the Dali’s deck. The boat’s owner and the U.S. Coast Guard will deal with the ship once the debris is cleared.

The Corps’ work will halt, however, when bodies are recovered.

“We've got to go about this with a lot of diligence and respect because we know there are still missing,” Spellmon said. “We don't know where they're missing, but we are getting the protocols in place and once we start removing debris, should we find the loved ones that are missing, we're going to bring them in. We're going to recover those loved ones and get them back to their families.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Key Bridge divers face hazards after cargo ship disaster