Is Kevin Costner returning to Dutton Ranch? Here’s the latest on the end of ‘Yellowstone’

Filming on the final episodes of “Yellowstone” is beginning soon and series star Kevin Costner reportedly wants back on Dutton Ranch.

It’s been over a year since word broke that season 5 of the Paramount Network show would be Costner’s last on the show due to scheduling conflicts with his multi-part western movie epic, “Horizon.” Paramount confirmed last spring that “Yellowstone” as a whole would end in its current form with the final episodes of the fifth season.

With a November 2024 release date set, production on the final episodes of “Yellowstone” is slated “to begin in a few weeks,” according to Hollywood insider website — Puck.

So does that mean Costner is gearing up to step back into the shoes of family patriarch John Dutton? Maybe.

Puck reported in February that Costner is vying for series creator Taylor Sheridan to bring him back in the final episodes of “Yellowstone.” However, Sheridan is reportedly happy with how the show wraps up without Costner’s character.

Now over a month later, Puck is reporting that Costner has been telling people that he’ll return to the show for at least a cameo or maybe more. Although, there are currently no discussions for Costner to do so.

If filming on the final episodes begins in the next few weeks, it may be too late for Sheridan to rewrite the series to give Costner’s John Dutton a ride into the sunset, according to Puck.

Is a “Yellowstone” sequel show still in the works?

Yes and it could even begin shooting later this summer.

When Paramount announced last year that “Yellowstone” was ending, the studio also announced that a sequel show was in the works. The show wouldn’t star Costner, but other stars from the flagship show might appear.

Now, Puck is reporting that Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) and Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) are in talks to join the show but haven’t signed on just yet.

While Paramount’s offer was reportedly at $850,000 an episode for the pair, Reilly initially asked for $1.5 million and Hauser $1.25 million. Discussions are still ongoing and the rumored current number per episode for Reilly and Hauser is around $1 million an episode.

Matthew McConaughey has been rumored to star in the sequel show for sometime now and Puck is reiterating that Sheridan still wants the Texas actor in the show, along with actress Michelle Pfeiffer.

As for other “Yellowstone” actors who reportedly might appear in the sequel show alongside Hauser and Reilly, Luke Grimes (Casey Dutton) is also in the mix, according to Puck.

Filming on the “Yellowstone” sequel series is reportedly set to shoot in late summer and will air after the flagship show wraps up.