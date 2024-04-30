Kettering police assist Trotwood officers investigating found body parts

Apr. 30—A large police scene outside a Kettering apartment Friday was connected to a Trotwood investigation into body parts found in the city.

Kettering police were in the 4500 block of Croftshire Drive around 7:20 p.m. Friday assisting Trotwood crews.

Body parts were previously found in Trotwood and the investigation led police to Kettering.

Carpet in the residence had been pulled up and there was an area where bleach may have been poured on the floor, according to Kettering police records.

The report indicated a suspect had been identified, but it was not clear if they were in police custody.

We have reached out to Trotwood police for more information and will update this story as details are released.

Staff writer Holly Souther contributed to this report.