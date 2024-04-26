Kettering man gets up to 20 1/2 years in prison for sexually assaulting two young boys

Apr. 25—A Kettering man will spend up to two decades in prison for sexually assaulting two young boys over the summer.

David Edward Blankenship, 51, was sentenced Wednesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Montgomery to 15 to 20 1/2 years in prison after he pleaded guilty April 11 to two counts of rape.

As part of a plea agreement four counts rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition, each involving a child younger than 13, were dismissed, according to plea documents.

Family members reported to Kettering police that Blankenship on Aug. 27, 2023, was inside the bedroom of brothers, ages 5 and 7, and that the boys disclosed sexual abuse, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

A Care House interview with both children also disclosed sexual abuse, the affidavit stated.

Blankenship also was designated a Tier III sexual offender. Once he is released from prison he must register his address every 90 days for life.