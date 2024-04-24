Kenyatta projected winner of Democratic nomination for auditor general

Malcolm Kenyatta (l) and Mark Pinsley (Capital-Star composite)

State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D-Philadelphia) was the projected winner of the Democratic nomination for auditor general, the Associated Press reported Tuesday, defeating Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley.

Kenyatta made history in 2018 by becoming the first openly LGBTQ+ person of color elected to the Pennsylvania General Assembly. He’s hoping to make history again in November by becoming the first Democrat of color to serve as the state’s auditor general. His projected nomination will mark the first time two Black auditor general candidates have faced off in the state’s general election, pitting him against incumbent Tim DeFoor.

Since being elected to the state House, Kenyatta has become a well-known progressive voice in his caucus and has also been one of President Joe Biden’s surrogates on the campaign trail in and beyond the Keystone State.

“I have the personal and professional experience that makes it clear I’m ready to hit the ground running on day one. I was raised by working class parents in a working class neighborhood and understand in my bones the impact of a government program that delivers or doesn’t,” Kenyatta told the Capital-Star in a Q&A. “I also have the professional experience serving in the state house for over half a decade working on budgets and serving on relevant committees like the Finance, State Government, and Commerce committees.”

The Pennsylvania Democratic Party endorsed Kenyatta’s candidacy in December, making it the first time it is formally supporting an openly gay Black man for statewide office. Kenyatta has also earned the backing of labor unions, and various elected Democratic elected officials.

The race flew under the radar in comparison with the spending and attention the open race for attorney general has garnered, with the exception of a controversy about comments made by Kenyatta captured on a Ring doorbell camera.

In 2022, Kenyatta ran for U.S. Senate, but finished third in the Democratic Party primary behind John Fetterman and Conor Lamb. Pinsley launched unsuccessful bids for state Senate in 2018 and 2022 in the Lehigh Valley and reportedly contemplated a run for lieutenant governor in 2021.

This story was updated at 9:40 p.m. with the AP call.

The post Kenyatta projected winner of Democratic nomination for auditor general appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.