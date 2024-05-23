Kenyan president's visit: A snub, a state dinner and a major 'non-NATO' ally designation

WASHINGTON — What's on the menu at the White House for visiting Kenyan President William Ruto: Smoked short ribs and buttered lobster. What's not on the menu: An invitation for the African leader to address a joint session of Congress.

That missing course has left many lawmakers fuming.

Even as President Joe Biden gets ready to treat Ruto and his wife, Rachel, to a sumptuous state dinner Thursday night, some fear the absence of an honor that has been accorded to all recent visiting heads of state could leave a bitter aftertaste.

Many prominent lawmakers are upset over House Speaker Mike Johnson's rejection of a joint meeting of Congress with Ruto, which was proposed by the House Committee on Foreign Affairs to "underscore the importance of the U.S-Kenya relationship." His office cited "scheduling" issues for the denial.

Ruto’s trip is the first state visit by a Kenyan president to the United States in two decades and the first by an African leader since 2008. The last African leader to address Congress was Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf who spoke in the House chamber in 2006.

U.S. President Biden welcomes Kenyan President William Ruto to the White House on May 22, 2024 in Washington, DC. The two leaders are participating in a technology and investment roundtable with U.S. and Kenyan business leaders at the White House ahead of an official state visit on Thursday.

'Affront to American diplomacy'

In a letter to Johnson, Rep. Steven Horsford, chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, called the move an "affront to American diplomacy," adding that it was "especially troubling" given that other heads of state who have come to the U.S. for an official visit during the 118th Congress have been invited to address Congress.

The letter, signed by more than 60 members of the Congressional Black Caucus, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, demanded that Ruto be "treated with the same respect granted to other heads of state."

Recent heads of state including Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kashida, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol have all addressed the joint session of Congress.

"Failing to invite President Ruto sends a dangerous message to the world," Horsford wrote. "About which countries the United States Congress deems worthy of addressing Congress and diminishes the importance of our nation’s relationship with the continent of Africa."

First lady Jill Biden hosts a media preview in advance of Thursday evening's State Dinner for President William Ruto and first lady Rachel Ruto of the Republic of Kenya on Wednesday.

Lawmakers warn 'adversaries' are working to dent U.S. alliances

Asked about his decision, Johnson’s office sent a statement to USA TODAY saying "scheduling restraints" were the reason for the lack of invitation.

“We offered the Kenyan embassy over 90 minutes of engagement including a one-on-one visit with Speaker Johnson, bipartisan leadership meeting with Speaker Johnson, Leader Jeffries, and Committee Chairmen and Ranking Members, and a bicameral meeting,” the statement said of the meeting that took place on Wednesday.

Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee, along with other lawmakers, also wrote to Johnson pointing out how "adversaries" like China, Russia, and Iran were working to subvert America’s alliances, particularly in Africa.

The East African nation, which is getting ready to deploy its police force in Haiti as the Caribbean country deals with the ongoing gang crisis, is emerging as a vital African partner to the U.S. Johnson’s choice not to provide Ruto the opportunity to address Congress helps create an opening for autocratic adversaries to make inroads in African public opinion, lawmakers warned, adding: "The people of Kenya deserve more respect."

Ruto’s visit marks 60 years of official U.S.-Kenya partnership “founded on shared values, deep cooperation, and a common vision for the future,” according to the White House. Biden is also expected to inform Congress on Thursday that he intends to designate Kenya as a major “non-NATO Ally." It's a designation granted by the United States to countries with close and strategic working relationships with the U.S. military and defense civilians.

Among other partnerships the two countries will work on include global peace and security, economic development, human rights, and tackling the climate crisis.

The state dinner, a glamorous diplomatic tool, will set the stage for a “friendship that will endure, helping create a shining and prosperous tomorrow,” said first lady Jill Biden.

Roses and orchids

On Thursday night, guests will dine under the stars, in a pavilion made of glass and glowing with candles.

The décor for the evening reflects the first lady's love of candlelight which she favors to make guests feel as if they're at home, even when they're part of a large group, said Bryan Rafanelli, the event planner for the evening.

The space, saturated with warm pinks and reds, will be decorated with roses and orchids representing the United States and Kenya.

"As guests leave their path illuminated by our one moon," said Biden. "I hope they will be filled with the same warmth that I felt on my visits to Kenya.”

Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy is a White House correspondent for USA TODAY. You can follow her on X, formerly Twitter, @SwapnaVenugopal

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden welcomes Kenya during US visit as it emerges as a vital partner