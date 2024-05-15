Kentucky Voter Guide: Everything to know about the 2024 presidential primary, local races

November’s presidential election will arrive before long, but Kentucky voters still need to make primary choices in federal, state and local races.

Primary Election Day in Kentucky is Tuesday, May 21, though many U.S. states have already settled their primaries.

While the high-profile match between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden will motivate many voters in November, there are a swath of Fayette County races on the ballot in Kentucky this month.

Those not registered with a major party might only see local races on their ballot this spring as Kentucky is a closed primary state.

There are several ways to vote early in Kentucky, but the state’s three-day, no-excuses-needed early voting period begins Thursday, May 16 and run through Saturday, May 18. Be sure to take your photo identification with you to the polls.

If you need to catch up before heading there, you can find complete coverage, including endorsements in local races, from the Herald-Leader here. This page will be updated as new stories are published.

Happy election season to all, go vote.

