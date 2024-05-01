Kentucky State Police Detective of the Year killed in off-duty motorcycle crash

A Kentucky State Police trooper was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash Tuesday, according to KSP.

Jonathan Johnson, 48, of Bowling Green, died in the wreck. KSP said the Warren County Coroner made the pronouncement at 10:48 a.m. CST.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of trooper Johnson, who was tragically killed in a motorcycle crash earlier today,” KSP Captain Derek Smith said in a press release. “Our post 2 personnel appreciate the outpouring of support and pray for the Johnson family as they cope with this devastating loss.”

Kentucky State Police trooper Jonathan Johnson died Tuesday in an off-duty collision in Warren County.

Johnson was a nine-year-veteran with KSP and received the post-level Detective of the Year honor in 2019, according to KSP. He served in Madisonville and Bowling Green during his career and was a graduate of Cadet Class 1992.

Johnson had a wife and two children, according to KSP.

“Trooper Johnson served and protected Kentucky’s families through the Kentucky State Police and we are saddened by this loss,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a press release. “Please join me in praying for the Johnson family and everyone at KSP.”

Funeral arrangements are still being finalized and will be released when available, KSP said.