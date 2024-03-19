Kentucky sheriff’s deputy shot, flown to a hospital. Standoff with police ends

A Wayne County sheriff’s deputy was airlifted to a hospital Monday after being shot in the chest, according to reports from multiple media outlets.

The shooting happened on Carters Dock Road in Monticello. WKYT reported the deputy was shot in the chest while serving papers.

The deputy’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening but he was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Hospital as a precaution, according to WKYT.

FOX56 identified the deputy as Cody Neal. The news outlet also reported that Neal was alert and expected to make a full recovery.

Neal was wearing a vest during the shooting that saved his life, according to WKYT. Police told WKYT if the bullet was an inch away in any other direction, it could have ended differently.

A standoff occurred after the shooting but it has since ended, according to Lex 18. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Monticello Police Department and Kentucky State Police were on scene during the standoff.

KSP is investigating the incident and expected to release more information Tuesday, according to Lex 18.

In a Facebook post, the city of Monticello said they’re praying for Neal and the officers who responded to the scene.

“Today showed what small town is all about,” the city said in a Facebook post. “As the horrible news spread throughout the community of the officer involved shooting, with the wayne county sheriff dept. prayers filled the heavens that our neighbor would be healed.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.