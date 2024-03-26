Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul endorses Rick Becker for North Dakota's U.S. House seat

Mar. 25—GRAND FORKS — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul has endorsed Rick Becker for North Dakota's U.S. House seat, saying Becker is the candidate for "liberty."

"Rick Becker is a liberty warrior who understands the threats that face America today," said Paul, R-Kentucky. "Liberty lovers everywhere should join me and stand with Rick to defeat the Washington machine."

Paul has served as the junior senator for Kentucky in the U.S. Senate since 2011. He describes himself as an "outspoken champion for constitutional liberties and fiscal responsibility" in his Senate biography.

In the announcement, made by Becker's campaign Monday morning, Paul said that, if elected, he and Becker would work together in the House to cut spending and expose corruption.

"In Congress, he will work alongside me to cut the uniparty spending, stop the endless wars and expose the weaponization of the government against American citizens," Paul said in a statement.

Becker said he is honored to be endorsed by Paul and that their political values align.

"He is a true champion of liberty and a steadfast defender of our constitutional rights," Becker said. "His unwavering commitment to limited government and individual freedom aligns perfectly with the values and principles I have been championing for years."

Becker said that together, they'll be able to fight corruption.

"When I'm elected, I will join Sen. Paul in the fight against the corrupt political establishment and the radical America-Last Democrats," Becker said. "Together we will work tirelessly to protect our Constitution and the rights it guarantees to every American."

Becker is one of four Republicans seeking the Republican nomination for North Dakota's U.S. House seat. Becker is running against Julie Fedorchak, of Bismarck; Tom Campbell, of Grafton; and Alex Balazs, of Cando. The NDGOP is having its convention April 5-6 to determine the party's nominee, but Becker said that regardless of the convention's outcome, he will go to the June primary.

The winner of the June 11 primary will go forward as the NDGOP's candidate for the November General Election to likely face Trygve Hammer, of Minot, who is so far the only Democrat in the race.