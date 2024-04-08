Kent man admits attacking Ravenna Police officers, vandalizing cruiser

A Kent man has admitted attacking Ravenna Police officers and vandalizing a department cruiser in 2023.

Matthew J. Zeigler pleaded guilty Friday in the bizarre incident about 10 p.m. July 13 outside the South Park Way police station.

The 33-year-old Zeigler, who also is known to use the last name of Ziegler, pleaded guilty in Portage County Common Pleas Court to a first-degree felony count of aggravated robbery with a firearm specification and two felony counts of assault of a police officer, according to court records.

Ravenna police said Zeigler stopped his vehicle in the road outside the police station and began vandalizing a cruiser. When police saw Zeigler on surveillance cameras, officers went outside to confront him. Zeigler attempted to punch an officer, police said that Zeigler was not deterred by a shot from a Taser.

Police said Zeigler then grabbed another officer around the neck and tried to take the officer's holstered firearm as they both fell to the ground. Other officers jumped in and arrested Zeigler. No serious injuries were reported.

Sentencing is pending completion of a presentencing investigation by the court's adult probation department. He faces a maximum of 17 to 22 1/2 years in prison, according to court records.

Judge Becky Doherty, meanwhile, has ordered Zeigler to remain in Portage County Jail.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Kent man admits attacking Ravenna Police, vandalizing cruiser