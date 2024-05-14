Kent County honors former state senator who led organization of statewide paramedic system

The former Delaware representative and senator who led the establishment of the statewide paramedic service has been honored by Kent County with a paramedic station named in his honor.

The county's station at 5100 Wheatleys Pond Road in Smyrna was renamed the Bruce C. Ennis Paramedic Station.

Ennis was lauded at the May 10 ceremony by county leaders and emergency responders.

More Kent County news: Higher fees unveiled for some marriages officiated by the Kent County Clerk of the Peace

He served as 28th District representative from 1982 to 2007 and as 14th District senator from 2007 to 2022.

While a representative, he co-sponsored the Delaware Paramedic Services Act that established a statewide emergency response program under the Division of Public Health. The act required a coordinated advanced life support system to be operated by each of the three counties as a two-tier system with paramedics and the existing basic life support ambulance services.

The sign honoring Ennis at the paramedic station revealed the design of Kent County’s new brand.

Inside the paramedic station, a plaque was unveiled in honor of Ennis, marking the date the station was named after him.

Reach reporter Ben Mace at rmace@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Kent County paramedic station named in honor of former senator Ennis