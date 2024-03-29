Ken Buck Takes Down Lauren Boebert With 1 Unholy GOP Comparison

Former Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) took aim at Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) with a wicked comparison that got laughs at a local Rotary Club meeting, according to a recently-aired audio clip.

“She makes George Santos look like a saint,” said Buck, comparing Boebert to the disgraced former congressman in a clip that aired on “The Dan Caplis Show” this month.

Buck, in the clip first reported on by Politico, said he’s been asked “dozens of times” about Boebert “moving across the mountains” to run in Colorado’s fourth district.

The former Colorado Republican retired early from Congress last week after he previously announced that he would step down at the end of his term, a move that sparked a special election set for June.

“I have not said a single word about that,” said Buck, who went on to refer to her former husband, Jayson Boebert, who was arrested on weapons and assault charges in January.

He continued, “I have not said a thing about that. I’ve been asked about her son who’s facing 22 criminal charges. I have not said a thing about that. I’ve been asked about her groping a man in a movie theater, and then giving the finger to every single police officer on her way out. I have not said a word about that.”

Boebert, who announced that she would run in Colorado’s fourth district last year, has since referred to Buck’s early retirement decision as “weak sauce” as she looks to fill the vacated seat.

She added that she won’t take part in the special election but will still run in the GOP primary for a full two-year term in Buck’s former district.

Boebert told “The Dan Caplis Show” that Buck, who was booted out of the Freedom Caucus prior to his early retirement, is “so irrelevant” and “such an embarrassment” to the state.

“The voters here are so frustrated with him and I really don’t care what he’s asked about me,” Boebert said.

