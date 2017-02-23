Kellyanne Conway touts ‘conservative feminism’ at CPAC

Addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday, presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway promoted herself as a model for an alternative to modern, progressive feminism.

“I look at myself as a product of my choices, not as a victim of my circumstances, and that’s what conservative feminism is all about,” Conway said.

In an onstage conversation with conservative commentator Mercedes Schlapp, Conway advocated for an individualized approach to female empowerment, saying, “Nobody understands your life but you.”

The remarks were in sharp contrast to recent collective efforts, such as the Women’s March on Washington, and to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, which made frequent appeals to voters based on the historic nature of her candidacy and possible presidency as a woman.

Conway touched on Clinton’s candidacy, conceding that the former secretary of state “should be applauded for her willingness to serve” but said her loss ultimately demonstrated that “many women looked past the commonality of gender.”

“I would tell my three daughters, or your daughters,” she said, gesturing toward the audience, “that the job for first female president of the United States remains open, so go for it!”

Conway, who was raised by her mother, grandmother, and two aunts, cited her unique upbringing as an influence in her resistance to feminism.

“I was raised to be a very strong and independent woman without anyone ever saying the word ‘feminist’ or having a political conversation.”

She also said she shunned the label of feminist in the “classic sense,” because of the political ramifications, calling it “very anti-male and certainly is very pro-abortion.”

The former pollster closed her address with an anecdote from early in her career, when she and a male Democratic pollster were scheduled to appear at a speaking engagement. When the speakers’ bureau asked her what her fee was, Conway said, she “totally froze.”

“I took a line out of ‘When Harry Met Sally.’ I said, ‘I’ll have what he’s having.’”

“So when in doubt, just say, ‘I’ll have what he’s having,’” Conway concluded. “And indeed you’ll get it.”

