Kellyanne Conway knocks Emmys for show’s digs at Trump

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway criticized the Emmys telecast for its digs at President Trump, while her former colleague, ex-White House press secretary Sean Spicer, joined in on the fun at the show.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends” Monday, Conway agreed with a host who called the ceremony a “political rally” and chastised the attendees who “all got plucked and polished and waxed, and some of them didn’t eat for two months, and all for what?

“Between the Emmys, the Miss America pageant was very politicized, our sports are very politicized, and it looks like the ratings are suffering,” Conway said. “It looks like America is responding by tuning out, because they want you to stick to your knitting. They want you to, I guess, in this case, read the stuff other people write for you.”

Trump did loom large at the Emmys on Sunday. Host Stephen Colbert barbed the president throughout his opening number and monologue, including pointing out that Trump never took home an Emmy for “Celebrity Apprentice.” (During a presidential debate last year, Trump memorably defended his stance that the Emmys were “rigged” against him.)

“I tell you this,” Colbert said. “If he had won an Emmy, I bet he wouldn’t have run for president. So in a way this is all your fault.”

When Colbert wondered aloud how the show would fare in the ratings, Spicer rolled out on a mobile podium, a nod to Melissa McCarthy’s impression of him on “Saturday Night Live.”

“This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period,” Spicer said, a refashioning of his false claim about the crowds at Trump’s inauguration. “Both in person and around the globe.”

“SNL” cleaned up, with Kate McKinnon and Alec Baldwin winning for their impersonations of both presidential candidates.

“At long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy,” Baldwin jabbed during his acceptance speech.

McKinnon thanked Hillary Clinton for her “grace and grit,” a fact Conway, another frequent target of the show, noted.

“I am so happy Kate McKinnon was able to get her Emmy,” Conway insisted. “I know she thanked Hillary Clinton. But it had to be much more fun to play me.”