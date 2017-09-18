Striking a pose – Trump makes his United Nations debut

President Donald Trump made his debut at the United Nations taking his complaints about the world body straight to the source.

In his first appearance as president, Trump on Monday addressed a U.S.-sponsored event on reforming the 193-member organization he has sharply criticized.

As a candidate for president, Trump labeled the U.N. as weak and incompetent, and not a friend of either the United States or Israel. But he has softened his tone since taking office, telling ambassadors from U.N. Security Council member countries at a White House meeting this year that the U.N. has “tremendous potential.”

Trump more recently has praised a pair of unanimous council votes to tighten sanctions on North Korea over its continued nuclear weapon and ballistic missile tests.

Trump’s big moment comes Tuesday, when he delivers his first address to a session of the U.N. General Assembly. The annual gathering of world leaders will open amid serious concerns about Trump’s priorities, including his policy of “America First,” his support for the U.N. and a series of global crises. It will be the first time world leaders will be in the same room and able to take the measure of Trump. (AP)

