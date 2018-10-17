Kelly Lamb's Greatest Hits

Me, Myself and I Mirror

“My friend was born into the Source Family, literally his mother had him on a rope in front of the cult,” says Lamb of a friend who graduated from the Hollywoodland commune to become the creative director of Facebook. However, it wasn’t until meeting his friend’s father at the after-party for the Source Family documentary at the Echo nightclub, whose green rooms Lamb designed, that she learned about the family’s spiritual practice. “They looked at themselves in these triangular mirrors while meditating every single day,” she says. “So I made this large triangular mirror with double bevels, which creates these prisms at the corners.”