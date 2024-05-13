Keith Stokes to lead state diversity office, including minority business contracting program

Keith W. Stokes is shown giving a Black History Month presentation on Rhode Island's role in the slave trade during the 17th and 18th centuries at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport in 2012. (Screenshot/U.S. Naval War College)

A familiar face in Rhode Island government has returned to Smith Hill, this time leading the state division charged with overseeing its minority business contracting program.

The Rhode Island Department of Administration announced Keith W. Stokes as new associate director of its Division of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (DEDI) on Monday.

“We are pleased to welcome Keith Stokes to the Department of Administration,” Jonathan Womer, director of administration, said in a statement on Monday. “DEDI oversees one of the most critical missions in government, and one that applies to almost everything we do. The skills and experience Keith brings to this office in working to ensure our workforce and economic goals are reflective of the diversity in our communities will be invaluable as the State continues its critical work in this area.”

Stokes replaces Latino activist and business owner Tomás Ávila, who was named to the role in August 2021. Ávila has taken a new job within the governor’s office as associate director for intergovernmental affairs and outreach, Olivia DaRocha, a spokesperson for Gov. Dan McKee’s office, said in an email Monday.

Stokes will be paid $110,979 for his new state job, Christina O’Reilly, a spokesperson for DOA, said in an email. Ávila’s new role with the governor’s office will come with a $131,294 salary, DaRocha said.

Stokes boasts a wealth of economic and business experience, including a two-year stint as head of the Rhode Island Economic Development Corporation – now Rhode Island Commerce Corporation – during the ill-fated 38 Studios deal that left the state on the hook for a $78 million loan guarantee after the company filed for bankruptcy. More recently, he served as the economic development and business director for the city of Providence under former Mayor Jorge Elorza from October 2021 to December 2022.

Since then, he has served as vice president of 1969 Heritage Group, a historical consulting firm founded by his wife, Theresa Guzman Stokes. His expansive resume also includes 15 years as executive director for the Newport County Chamber of Commerce, time as senior policy advisor to former Gov. Bruce Sundlun and as a consultant for Providence-based Mayforth Group.

“Bringing the lens of my experience in the private sector, state government and non-profit sectors to this role, as well as my commitment to community work, I am confident that in leading the talented team at DEDI, we will be able to further the work needed to support Rhode Island’s diverse workforce and business community,” Stokes said in a statement.

Stokes declined to answer additional questions Monday, instead referring inquiries to the Department of Administration.

He has a master’s degree in social policy administration from the University of Chicago, and currently serves on the board of directors for the Black Lives Matter RI political action committee, and as a trustee for Preservation Society of Newport County, according to DOA.

A copy of his resume was not immediately available.

As head of the Division of Equity, Diversity and Opportunity, Stokes will oversee a 10-person team with a proposed $2.8 million budget, based on McKee’s fiscal 2025 budget recommendation. Among the division’s central duties is overseeing the state’s Minority Business Enterprise program, which sets aside a percentage of state contracts and purchase orders for eligible minority and women-owned businesses.

The state has struggled for most of the program’s existence to meet its own mandate requiring that 10% of state contract and purchase dollars go to certified women or minority-owned businesses. Indeed, in the 38 years since the 1986 law was passed, the state has only met or exceeded its participation goal five times: In fiscal years 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023, according to state data. Last year, lawmakers upped the threshold to 15% effective July 1, 2023.

Improving program access, reporting and compliance is an ongoing priority for minority business advocates and lawmakers, including members of the Rhode Island Latino Indigenous, Asian-American and Pacific Islander Caucus. McKee’s proposed fiscal 2025 budget includes an extra $500,000 to help minority and women-owned businesses become certified to bid on state contracts and purchases.

The post Keith Stokes to lead state diversity office, including minority business contracting program appeared first on Rhode Island Current.