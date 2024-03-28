Starmer says Johnson’s levelling up plans were ‘killed at birth’ by Sunak

Sir Keir Starmer will launch Labour's local elections campaign in the West Midlands with Angela Rayner - Labour Party

Sir Keir Starmer has accused the Prime Minister of trampling on Boris Johnson’s levelling up agenda, claiming the plans were “killed at birth” by Rishi Sunak.

The Labour leader praised the Government’s levelling up white paper, saying that “much of the analysis in it was good”.

But Sir Keir went on to say the intention to invest in local communities never came to fruition and that Mr Sunak was to blame.

Writing for The Times, Sir Keir said: “The policy was killed at birth by the then chancellor, Rishi Sunak, who refused to back it; the chaos and corruption of the Tory government under Johnson, and a failure to give regions the levers to make it happen.

“The ‘cap in hand’ approach left places patronised, not empowered. A few million pounds for local projects was not part of a co-ordinated strategy but part of a short-term giveaway — and local people have seen through it.”

He said it is “understandable” that working people may have become “disillusioned or cynical” because “one of the biggest tragedies of the past 14 years is the sense that things can’t change”.

Boris Johnson drained pride from local communities by treating them as 'a charity case or a political client', Sir Keir Starmer will say - Ammar Awad/Reuters

In a joint op-ed with the deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner, he went on to say that if Labour win the general election, the party will “relight the fire of our regions and will kick-start the engines of Britain”.

Whitehall has become too centralised, Sir Keir said, as he promised that a Labour Government will do more to empower local leaders.

Sir Keir has previously pledged to introduce “Take Back Control” legislation if he wins the election, as part of an attempt to win over Brexit voters.

The Labour leader said that if he is elected as prime minister, he will introduce a new bill aimed at devolving power away from Westminster.

In a speech last year, he said he “couldn’t disagree with the basic case so many Leave voters made to me”.

He promised to “embrace” the Take Back Control message that was used by the Vote Leave campaign, saying he would turn it “from a slogan to a solution”.

Sir Keir will on Thursday attack Mr Johnson’s “political hero complex” as he launches Labour’s campaign for the May local elections.

The Labour leader will say the Conservatives have reneged on their flagship promise to spread jobs and wealth across the country.

In his speech in the West Midlands, he will also paint Rishi Sunak as being out of touch with the economic realities facing working families.

Starmer and Rayner in show of unity

Sir Keir will appear alongside Angela Rayner, his deputy, in a show of unity after it emerged police are looking again at the sale of her former council house.

The Labour leader will seek to distance his plan for levelling up – which he is considering rebranding as powering up – from Mr Johnson, arguing that the former prime minister drained pride from local communities by treating them as “a charity case or a political client”.

“People say to me the worst thing you can do in politics is prey on peoples’ fear. Yet in some ways, preying on their hopes is just as bad,” he will say.

“That’s what the Tories did with levelling up. It is a good ambition for Britain – but it requires not just a new plan, also a fundamental shift in how we govern.”

Sir Keir will pledge to pursue “full-fat devolution” that will “put an end to politics that is done to communities, not with them”.

He will say: “No more political hero complexes, no more fantasies, no more easy answers that require nobody – politicians or people – to lift a finger. The Tory era of politics as performance art is coming to an end.”

The Labour leader will also launch a personal attack on Mr Sunak’s character that will fuel the growing sense of animosity between the pair.

Their clashes at Prime Minister’s Questions have become increasingly heated in recent months, despite wider calls to tone down political rhetoric.

He will accuse Mr Sunak of having “bottled” calling a general election as he urges voters to use the local elections on May 2 to “send him another message”.

“He wants one last, drawn-out summer with his beloved helicopter,” he will say. “The dithering must stop, the date must be set, because Britain wants change – and it’s time for change with Labour.”

Tory bosses are braced for a grim night on May 2 that could see them lose half of their seats and prompt fresh speculation over Mr Sunak’s future as leader.

Conservative rebels are planning to seize upon nightmare results to renew their attempts to oust the Prime Minister.

Ms Rayner will also launch a thinly-veiled attack on Mr Johnson by railing against the politics of “three-word slogans” and “empty promises”.

She will say that the Tories have lurched “from crisis to crisis” whilst giving “cronies, oligarchs and lobbyists” more say than ordinary voters.

But Labour’s deputy leader is set to face questions of her own at the event, with questions over the sale of her former council house still swirling.

On Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police announced that it is looking at the case again following claims Ms Rayner may not have paid all the tax she owed.

Separately, the Tories launched their own attack on Labour for failing to commit to keeping the Government’s offer of 30 hours of free childcare a week.

Bridget Phillipson, the shadow education secretary, has commissioned a review of the expansion, which is set to cost around £4 billion a year. Labour’s own spending plans were thrown into chaos earlier this month when the Tories poached their policy of scrapping non-dom status.

Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, said axing the extra childcare would “pull the rug out from under working families” and cost them £6,500 a year.

