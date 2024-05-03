KC man hospitalized since Chiefs Super Bowl rally shooting booked in jail on murder charge

An 18-year-old Kansas City man hospitalized since the fatal mass shooting at the Chiefs Super Bowl was booked into the Jackson County jail, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office said Friday afternoon.

Dominic Miller was in the custody of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Capt. Ronda Montgomery said. Only hours earlier, she had said he was not being held at the county’s detention center.

Prosecutors charged Miller days after the mass shooting on Feb. 14 outside Union Station, which injured at least 25 people, roughly half of them children. Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a 43-year-old Johnson County mother of two and a beloved party DJ, was killed.

Miller is one of three men facing identical charges of second-degree felony murder and unlawful use of a weapon, as well as two counts of armed criminal action.

The two other men charged with murder in the shooting are 23-year-old Lyndell Mays of Raytown and 20-year-old Terry J. Young of Kansas City.

A dispute between two groups of people that quickly erupted into gunfire led to the shooting.

Gunfire from Miller’s firearm struck and killed Lopez-Galvan, according to court documents. Prosecutors alleged that Mays drew and fired first. Young can be seen in surveillance video drawing a gun, and he appears to shoot several times, a detective wrote in court documents.

Under Missouri law, a person who did not pull the trigger can still be charged when someone is killed during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Three teens have also been charged in the shooting. Earlier this week testimony began in a certification hearing for a 16-year-old boy who has been charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of resisting arrest.

The proceedings, which will resume later in May, could end in the boy being prosecuted as an adult.

Another teen, a 15-year-old, also was charged on March 20 with unlawful use of a weapon for shooting at a person and armed criminal action. That youth is due back in court for a detention hearing on May 15 and also may be tried as an adult. A certification hearing for that matter has not yet been set.

A third teen was also detained on gun-related charges that do not rise to the level to be tried as an adult.