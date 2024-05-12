KBI investigates after man was found dead in Sumner County, Kansas Friday

Kansas state officials are investigating after a man was found dead Friday in Sumner County.

Sumner County sheriff’s deputies responded Friday afternoon to the area of 358 North River Road in Belle Plaine after a body was found, according to Melissa Underwood, a spokeswoman for the KBI.

Around 4:15 p.m., the sheriff’s office requested KBI’s assistance, and agents and a crime scene response team recovered the body.

Officials transported the remains to the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center, where a coroner performed the autopsy and found signs of foul play.

KBI and the sheriff’s office are working to identify the victim.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME (57-27463) or submit tips anonymously at www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.