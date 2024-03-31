Kate Winslet opens up about "absurd" sex scenes in new series The Regime

Kate Winslet has shared how she feels about the "absurd" sex scenes in her new comedy series The Regime.

Winslet plays Elena Vernham, an authoritarian chancellor of a fictional European country. She stars opposite Hugh Grant (Edward Keplinger, the Leader of the Opposition) and Matthias Schoenaerts (Corporal Herbert Zubak).

Speaking to The Times, Winslet revealed that while intimacy coordinators were available, she felt completely comfortable with her co-stars in their more risqué scenes.

HBO

Related: Kate Winslet's new HBO show confirms release date

"To be honest, Matthias and I know each other, so we have a shorthand and a trust that we've had for over a decade," she said, recalling their time together in A Little Chaos.

However, Schoenaerts still attempted to test the boundaries of that trust, admitting he was constantly trying to frighten Winslet and Grant during their dramatic scenes: "You don't want to break any bones, but at the same time you want to scare the s**t out of [fellow actors] and make them think you can kill them."

The six-part series was created by Succession writer Will Tracy and had Winslet in stitches due to its zany nature. "[The series is a] satire. Nothing makes sense, and it's so absurd, all you can do is laugh your head off," said the Oscar-winning actress.

HBO Max

Related: Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant reunite in trailer for new series

Despite its star-studded cast, (including Andrea Riseborough, Guillaume Gallienne and Martha Plimpton), The Regime received a mediocre Rotten Tomatoes score, currently sitting at 59%.

Meanwhile, Winslet is set to return to the big screen later this year with her new movie Lee. The biopic will focus on famed model-turned-war-correspondent Lee Miller, and it will feature Andy Samberg, Marion Cotillard and Alexander Skarsgård.

The Regime airs on HBO in the US, and will air on Sky and NOW in the UK. Lee premieres September 13 in the UK and Ireland.

You Might Also Like