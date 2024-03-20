Karen Read, woman charged in death of Boston police officer boyfriend, returns to court

Karen Read, the woman charged in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, returned to court Wednesday for another hearing in her murder case.

Watch the hearing below:

COURT UPDATES FROM BOSTON 25′S TED DANIEL:

Defense will file an additional motion today and ada says he filed one as well. Judge bringing everyone back Tuesday — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) March 20, 2024

Yannetti bringing up then Canton Police Chief found taillight evidence on February 4th after multiple sweeps of the scene — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) March 20, 2024

Yannetti says then Canton Police Chief Ken Berkowitz was in communication with Brian Higgins and Brian Albert in the hours after O'Keefe's body being found — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) March 20, 2024

Attorney for Canton Police Officer Kevin Albert objecting to request for his phone records saying he has nothing to do with a cover up alleged by defense — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) March 20, 2024

ATF agent Brian Higgins is NOT a target of the federal investigation. His attorney says the feds revealed that to him recently. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) March 20, 2024

Atty Henning says the Feds told him Brian Albert and his family are NOT targets of their fed investigation and Brian Albert will turn over his phone records, because Henning says, "he has nothing to hide" — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) March 20, 2024

Atty Henning says its difficult to argue for his his client Brian Albert b/c he doesnt have access to federal findings. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) March 20, 2024

An attorney for Trooper Proctor does not object to defense seeking records from Mass State Police internal affairs unit. MSP has said they are looking to see if he violated department policy. Judge approves it — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) March 20, 2024

Brian Albert's attorney Greg Henning says the motion for BA's phone records is impounded and he hasn't even seen the order — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) March 20, 2024

Lally calls its the very epitome of fishing objection — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) March 20, 2024

Lally says ppl defense wants records from were friends before this investigation. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) March 20, 2024

ADA Lally says defense argument for records is injected with hyperbole and conjecture and directly contradicted by federal findings — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) March 20, 2024

Yannetti also requesting phone records from former Canton Police Chief Ken Berkowitz — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) March 20, 2024

Yannetti says phone records are relevant to the defense argument that there is a conspiracy — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) March 20, 2024

Yannetti wants phone records from Brian Albert and Brian Higgins and Kevin Albert — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) March 20, 2024

Yannetti says Brian Albert was concerned that everyone got a subpoena from the feds except for Higgins. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) March 20, 2024

Brian Higgins stopped responding to Brian Albert calls according to Yannetti from federal grand jury findings. Yannetti says Brian Albert then called Canton Police Officer Kevin Albert — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) March 20, 2024

An attorney for Trooper does not object to defense seeking records from Mass State Police internal affairs unit. MSP has said they are looking to see if violated department policy. Judge approves it — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) March 20, 2024

David Yannetti and his sister, attorney Tanis Yannetti are sitting next to Read. Tanis was recently added to the defense. It appears Alan Jackson is joining via video. He's based in LA https://t.co/IPMCAa8COH — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) March 20, 2024

PREVIOUS STORY:

Karen Read, the woman charged in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, is appearing in court Wednesday for another hearing in her murder case.

Read, of Mansfield, returns to Norfolk Superior Court at 2 p.m. for a hearing on all Rule 17 motions seeking phone records from several current and former members of law enforcement, as well as records from the Massachusetts State Police Internal Affairs Unit.

Read’s legal team filed the motions last week and requested that they be impounded.

You can watch the hearing LIVE on Boston25News.com and in the Boston 25 News app.

Today also marks the deadline for all pretrial, non-evidentiary motions to be filed.

When Read last appeared in court on March 12, her attorney, Alan Jackson, presented a motion to dismiss the second-degree murder case.

Federal probe findings revealed in court as Karen Read’s defense team pushes to dismiss murder case

Read is accused of running down Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe in reverse with her Lexus SUV in Canton and leaving him to die in a blizzard in 2022 but an accident reconstructionist hired by the FBI found O’Keefe’s injuries did not appear to be from a car strike.

Karen Read, facing a murder charge in the death of an off-duty Boston police officer, was ordered held on $100,000 bail.

Karen Read, 41, of Mansfield, Mass., is charged with manslaughter in the Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, death of Boston police Officer John O’Keefe. O'Keefe, 46, was off duty at the time of his death.

High bail for girlfriend charged with manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston police officer

High bail for girlfriend charged with manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston police officer

High bail for girlfriend charged with manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston police officer

High bail for girlfriend charged with manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston police officer

High bail for girlfriend charged with manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston police officer

Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe

Karen Read is arraigned in Stoughton District court accused of manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston Police officer John O'Keefe

“The damage on the car was inconsistent with having made contact with John O’Keefe’s body. In other words, the car didn’t hit him, and he wasn’t hit by the car. Period. Full stop,” Jackson told the court.

Jackson revealed that and other findings from 3,074 pages of documents the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts turned over last month from the federal probe of Read’s arrest and prosecution.

He told Judge Beverly Cannone that the federal investigation found inconsistencies and conflicts that should lead to the dismissal of her second-degree murder case.

The defense claims O’Keefe was beaten and attacked by a dog inside the former Canton home of another Boston police officer named Brian Albert in a wide-ranging cover-up involving local and state law enforcement.

Jackson said Massachusetts State Police Detective Michael Proctor, the lead detective assigned to investigate O’Keefe’s death, had a personal relationship with members of the Albert family that was not disclosed to the state grand jury that indicted Read.

The Massachusetts State Police Internal Affairs Unit later confirmed to Boston 25 News that it was investigating Proctor for a potential violation of department policy in connection with the Read case.

25 Investigates: Massachusetts State Police investigating a detective in the Karen Read case

State police last week told 25 Investigates that Trooper Proctor remains on full active duty amid the investigation.

An attorney for Proctor said he is cooperating fully with the investigation and “remains steadfast in the integrity of the work he performed investigating the death of Mr. John O’Keefe.”

In late February, Judge Beverly Cannone agreed to push back Read’s murder trial from March 12 to April 16.

Read is due in court at 2 p.m.

RELATED CONTENT:

25 Investigates: Prosecutors say taillight DNA evidence implicates Karen Read

25 Investigates: Defense wants Read case tossed over prosecutor conduct, ‘cover-up’ allegations

25 Investigates: Letters between feds, Norfolk DA released in Karen Read case

Karen Read’s attorney claims DA Michael Morrissey is target of federal probe

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW