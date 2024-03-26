Karen Read, woman charged in death of police officer boyfriend, due back in court

Karen Read, the woman charged in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, is slated to appear in court Tuesday for another hearing in her murder case.

Read, of Mansfield, will return to Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham at 9 a.m. and her attorneys are expected to argue their third motion to dismiss the second-degree murder case.

Read is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, in Canton. She’s accused of running over him in reverse and leaving him to die in a January 2022 snowstorm.

Last week, lawyers for Read told the court that they want phone records from people they claim helped frame her for murder.

Defense attorney David Yannetti said a separate federal investigation of the events surrounding O’Keefe’s death found phone calls made by state prosecution witnesses that were not previously disclosed to police.

Yannetti is seeking phone records from retired Boston Police Officer Brian Albert. O’Keefe was found on Albert’s front lawn hours after Albert hosted a gathering that O’Keefe was invited to.

The defense has claimed O’Keefe was beaten up inside the home and dragged outside. According to the prosecution, Read struck O’Keefe with her Lexus SUV when she dropped him off there and he never entered the home.

Karen Read, facing a murder charge in the death of an off-duty Boston police officer, was ordered held on $100,000 bail.

Karen Read, 41, of Mansfield, Mass., is charged with manslaughter in the Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, death of Boston police Officer John O’Keefe. O'Keefe, 46, was off duty at the time of his death.

Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe

Karen Read is arraigned in Stoughton District court accused of manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston Police officer John O'Keefe

Yannetti said the federal investigation found Brian Albert and Brian Higgins, an ATF agent who attended the gathering spoke by phone at 2:22 a.m., about 3 and a half hours before O’Keefe’s body was discovered.

Albert does not object to releasing his phone records, according to his attorney, but Higgins is fighting the request for his phone records on privacy grounds.

Judge Beverly Cannone did not immediately rule on the phone records request.

Earlier this month, Read’s lawyers said that the federal investigation found inconsistencies and conflicts that should lead to the dismissal of her second-degree murder case. They said an accident reconstructionist hired by the FBI found O’Keefe’s injuries did not appear to be from a car strike.

“The damage on the car was inconsistent with having made contact with John O’Keefe’s body. In other words, the car didn’t hit him, and he wasn’t hit by the car. Period. Full stop,” Attorney Alan Jackson told the court.

In late February, Judge Cannone agreed to push back Read’s murder trial from March 12 to April 16.

