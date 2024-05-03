Live video: Testimony resumes in Karen Read murder trial before jurors travel to crime scene

The Karen Read murder trial shifts outside the courtroom on Friday as jurors are slated to travel to Canton to view the scene where Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe was found unresponsive in the snow in January 2022.

A murderous romance or a frame job? Key things to know so far about the Karen Read trial

Before jurors make the 20-minute drive south to 34 Fairview Road, Canton Firefighter Katie McLaughlin is expected to return to the witness stand for cross-examination.

Good morning from the 4th day of testimony in the Commonwealth vs. Karen Read.



-FF Katie McLaughlin is expected back on the stand for cross examination



-There will be a jury view of 34 Fairview Rd. A TV pool camera has been allowed



-Testimony is expected to continue when we… — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) May 3, 2024

A little earlier than usual, Karen Read arrives at Norfolk Superior Court ahead of day 4 in the trial. Jurors are expected to go to Canton today to the location John O’Keefe was found on the ground in the snow. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/1hh7P1eeng — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) May 3, 2024

The court-conducted view comes after three days of testimony from first responders who were called to the scene of O’Keefe’s death on Jan. 29, 2022.

Read has been charged with second-degree murder and other charges in O’Keefe’s death.

Prosecutors say Read dropped O’Keefe off at a house party just after midnight and as she made a three-point turn, she allegedly struck O’Keefe before driving away. The defense alleges state and local law enforcement officials have framed her and allowed the real killer to go free.

On Thursday, those first responders testified that they tried to resuscitate O’Keefe. Dashcam video from a Canton police cruiser was also played, showing blizzard conditions at the scene.

They were also questioned about what Read did or did not say as they prepared to transport O’Keefe to the hospital.

Two more Canton first responders said that they heard Read making incriminating statements. But one was questioned if he had ever shared Read’s admission before.

“She just repeated the phrase over and over again. I hit him, I hit him,” Canton Fire Lt. Anthony Flematti recalled. Firefighter Katie McLaughlin also said Read repeated, “I hit him.”

But when defense attorney Alan Jackson asked, “Have you ever said that in any context either to the police or to the grand jury before today?” Flematti said, “I don’t recall.”

McLaughlin said another woman on scene told Read she was hysterical and needed to calm down. McLaughlin also said she did not follow up because she had to drive the ambulance and it was said in front of a police officer.

Karen Read, 41, of Mansfield, Mass., is charged with manslaughter in the Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, death of Boston police Officer John O’Keefe. O'Keefe, 46, was off duty at the time of his death.

FILE - Karen Read sits in court during jury selection for her murder trial at Norfolk County Superior Court, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Read, 44, is accused of running into her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV in the middle of a nor'easter and leaving him for dead after a night of heavy drinking. Read's trial is scheduled to begin Monday, April 29. (David McGlynn//New York Post via AP, Pool,File)

Karen Read, left, leaves Norfolk Superior Court with her attorney Alan Jackson, right, after the opening day of her trial, Monday, April 29, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Read is charged with killing her Boston police officer boyfriend by intentionally driving her SUV into him. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Karen Read, right, is flanked by Massachusetts State Police while leaving Norfolk Superior Court after the opening day of her trial, Monday, April 29, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Read is charged with killing her Boston police officer boyfriend by intentionally driving her SUV into him. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Karen Read leaves Norfolk Superior Court after the opening day of her trial, Monday, April 29, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Read is charged with killing her Boston police officer boyfriend by intentionally driving her SUV into him. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

FILE - Karen Read, of Mansfield, Mass., center, departs Norfolk Superior Court following a day of jury selection, April 17, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Read is accused of running into her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV in the middle of a nor'easter and leaving him for dead after a night of heavy drinking. Read's trial is scheduled to begin Monday, April 29. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Karen Read leaves Norfolk Superior Court after the opening day of her trial, Monday, April 29, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Read is charged with killing her Boston police officer boyfriend by intentionally driving her SUV into him. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Karen Read, facing a murder charge in the death of an off-duty Boston police officer, was ordered held on $100,000 bail.

High bail for girlfriend charged with manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston police officer

High bail for girlfriend charged with manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston police officer

High bail for girlfriend charged with manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston police officer

High bail for girlfriend charged with manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston police officer

High bail for girlfriend charged with manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston police officer

Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe

Karen Read is arraigned in Stoughton District court accused of manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston Police officer John O'Keefe

But one Canton firefighter said he heard something else.

Attorney David Yannetti questioned Lt. Francis Walsh, asking, “It was very easy for you to discern that her words were he’s dead, he’s [expletive] dead. Correct?” “Correct,” said Walsh.

After court, Yannetti commented on the testimony heard Thursday.

“I think they were all over the map, weren’t they? Everybody had a different version of what was said and I think much of it was unreliable,” he said.

Day 3 of testimony in the Karen Murder trial (May 2, 2024):

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW