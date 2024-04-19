The Karen Read murder trial Dateline episode hasn't aired yet. 4 other ways to learn more.

Need context for the Karen Read murder trial?

That would make sense, after all, it's been more than two years since Boston police officer John O'Keefe was found dead in the snow in 2022.

Since then, Read was arrested and charged for the alleged murder and an investigation has been launched into a lead investigator on the case.

If it seems like a story made to be a Dateline episode, it appears to be in the works. Last summer, NBC released a clip of an exclusive interview with Read and said an episode titled "Taillight Murderer" is forthcoming. So far, no release date has been given for the episode.

But, if you want know more about this highly divisive and controversial case, here are some places you can learn more.

1. Youtube: Watch unedited footage from the trial

Youtube has become a powerful avenue for learning about different court cases and trials.

However, you have to be careful as the content moderation on Youtube can be lackluster, especially when it comes to stomping out unproven conspiracy theories. So, it's good to stick to channels that provide objective and clear-cut coverage of the Read case.

The Law&Crime Network is an excellent resource for videos covering the Read trial. From this video reporting on Read's cover-up defense to live and unedited footage of the hearings and trial proceedings ready and available to watch for free on Youtube.

2. True crime podcasts: The Murder in the Morning podcast

Podcasts allow you to listen and learn about the Read murder trial while driving or taking the T for your daily commute.

The Murder in the Morning podcast on Apple Podcasts, hosted by Tony Brueski and Stacy Cole, covered the broad strokes of the case and gave their own first impressions on their April 17 episode. Their frank manner and conversational poise make a grim and distressing case like this easy to follow and understand.

3. TikTok: True crime content creators

While maybe not the first place you would look for news, TikTok has some dedicated true crime content creators who have taken an interest in the case.

TikTok true crime creator Haley Price, who uses the handle robandhaley. made an excellent Tiktok that showed fairness to both the defense and the prosecution by disclosing inconsistencies in Read's story and the state's allegations.

4. The Patriot Ledger: Unbiased news reporting

And you cannot forget about our coverage of the Read trial. We've been following and reporting on this case for years and now that the trial is ongoing, that isn't going to stop anytime soon.

We've not only been covering the trial itself but the surrounding events that give context to what makes this case so divisive. Our article on the protests occurring during the trial in support of Read or our story on blogger Turtleboy and his enduring effect on the discourse about this trial are recent highlights.

